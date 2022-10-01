It was hard to imagine I was playing my last football game. It was unfathomable to think I would not don football pads another time. I had played organized football since I was in first grade. Counting my red-shirt year in college, I had played football for 17 consecutive seasons. Then 41 years of coaching. What is ahead?
Vince Lombardi said when all cheers and stadium noise was no longer; after all the newspaper headlines had been written; when you were in your quiet room with your championship rings and trophies on your dresser; after all pomp and circumstance have faded, the enduring thing left is the dedication of doing the very best with our lives to make the world a better place in which to live. I think many players and coaches never understand the true gift of winning.
What Lombardi was saying is what most of the high school and college coaches teach every day. Teaching young people to be better spouses, interested parents, and productive family bread winners.
Of course, coaches are about winning also. But isn’t winning a necessary ingredient in life? Winning produces many benefits for a person’s development. Winning, or as I like to say success, increases self-esteem, boosts confidence and builds strategic thinking skills.
Winning at all costs, however, diminishes positive experiences. A winning at all cost coaching style makes sports unenjoyable. Almost always a coach with a win at all cost attitude, seem to be miserable people.
Their relationships with co-workers and players are strained. Their personality is belligerent and hostile. Conflict is daily in their lives. It is hard to be around these people. Even if your team is successful, experiences produced become muddied memories.
Winning and losing. Someone has to be a winner. Someone has to be a loser. It can be the end of the world for some players and coaches to lose. For many others, even winning when it is at all cost stains relationships and life benefits.
I also believe it is important to make sure players and coaches understand winning is important. Scoreboards are placed in stadiums for a reason.
Coaches are hired to build a successful program. Players are trained to give their best. When all ingredients of talent, sacrifice, and production come together, all participants experience the best feeling in the world.
Even if your team is not winning, players can still enjoy and learn from the experience. It’s not necessary to always win, because losing is also part of the game of life.
We will experience loss in all aspects of life. Learning from a loss is a necessary evil. Important life lessons, empathy skills and development are derived from both winning and losing.
I coach to win. Winning is not a bad thing. However, there is a compelling difference between winning and winning at all costs. Many sport fans misunderstand Vince Lombardi’s statement that “winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” He insisted he was talking about the will to win or making an effort to win. Winning at all costs becomes very unenjoyable for everyone involved.
Thought for the week:
“Successful competitors want to win. Head cases want to win at all costs”
— Nancy Lopez
