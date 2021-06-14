In 2019, Robert Smith purchased a vintage building at the corner of Jordan and St. John Streets in downtown Greenville. He bought the building from Tim Kruse, who had used the large space for storing equipment for his job of rigging stadium shows and concerts.
Before Kruse owned the building, it provided storage for Bill and Carol Howard’s carpet business. For decades before that, the building housed Greenville Business Machines, co-owned and operated by Charles Fugitt and Gene Woodard. And before that...It was the Greenville Dr Pepper Bottling Company.
Now the Reese residence at 3201 Washington Street can no longer claim the title of being the “old” Dr Pepper plant. It turns out that the much earlier Dr Pepper building qualifies as the really “old” place. The building on Washington Street is actually the “new” Dr Pepper factory.
When he bought the building on St. John, Smith had no idea that it had anything to do with Dr Pepper. All that the co-founder of the Greenville Family Theater wanted was a space that could become a studio and rehearsal space for the GMT and other individuals or groups seeking a practice spot and recording studio.
“After I got the building, I learned that it was the original Dr Pepper Bottling Company here in Greenville,” Smith said during a recent interview. “I was surprised to discover this. The building probably dates back to the 1920s, but I haven’t been able to learn much about its history.
“I plan to turn it into a production studio that I would make available for things like rehearsals, workshops, education, photography, videography and music recordings. We have so many talented people who work hard on a production and then they go on, and they have nothing. A lot of these people could create something that they could own and maybe sell and actually make money from it.”
Once he owned the structure, Smith considered several design plans.
“My designs have changed because of the architect and because of the city codes,” he said. “I’m waiting on the architect plans, and the City of Greenville has limited what I can do with the second floor of the building. So right now, I’m down to the bare minimum of having just two big downstairs rooms and several bathrooms.
“I’ve gone through two or three plans. At one point, I wanted to make the second floor into a residence. Now, I don’t think it’s a practical thing for me. I even had plans for using the rooftop as a functional place. Ultimately, I want to do more with the all of space. It has nearly 3,000 square feet on each floor. I haven’t given up on my original plans, but I believe that if I can at least get it available for GMT to do workshops and rehearsals, it will be good enough. The first step is to make the first floor usable to have creative activities there.”
At present, work continues on the building’s exterior masonry with painting to follow. Smith has consulted with local artist Jana Rose about doing a mural.
In 1937, Jessie and R.B. Williams opened their new Dr Pepper Bottling Company, an Art Deco structure on Washington Street in Greenville. At the Open House, the couple invited folks to enjoy “‘the stop that gives you go’ by drinking a frosty cold bottle of Dr Pepper!” And they reminded everyone to “Drink a bite to eat at 10, 2 and 4.”
Over the years, Greenville residents enjoyed watching the bottling process through the large front windows, and sometimes a lucky kid would get a free Dr Pepper. Generations of locals recall buying cases of the ‘magic elixir’ at the plant. For more than fifty years, the Williamses ran Greenville’s second Dr Pepper plant on Washington Street.
J.D. Winters was a second generation employee of Greenville Dr Pepper. His father Morris Winters was a longtime truck driver for the company. J.D., who started work as a teenager, talked about some of the grueling tasks during a tour of the building in 2009.
“We carried huge bags of sugar over our shoulders up a ‘ladder’ to the second floor mixing room,” he recalled.
After bottling ceased around 1969 and the building was only used for storage, Winters continued to be employed by the new owner, the Dr Pepper Bottling company in Sulphur Springs. His tenure with Dr Pepper was an amazing 65 years. He died at the age of 101.
After a tornado damaged the Greenville Dr Pepper building in 1985, the Sulphur Springs owner planned to tear down the structure. Eventually, the owner agreed to sell “that old warehouse” to Alice and Carl Reese. Following years of renovation, they moved into the former factory, which became their Art Moderne-style residence.
