For the second weekend in a row, at least some vendors from across Hunt County and the North Texas are expected to be selling their goods in downtown Greenville.
Although the City of Greenville has indicated the official start of the 2020 season of the Greenville Farmer’s Market has not yet been announced, due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Farmer’s Market-Greenville, Texas Facebook page said Thursday there will be vendors available between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. Social distancing will be required.
Items expected to be available Saturday include locally raised pork, mixed salad, Swiss chard, fresh herbs, Kale, celery tops/leaves, onion chives, micro-greens, free range duck eggs and farm fresh eggs.
Other items expected include soaps, tomato plants and a variety of cookies as well as a variety of breads, Keto, banana nut bread, tea cakes, chocolate cake and fruit filled pies.
Applicants may register for the Greenville market at managemymarket.com.
Those wanting information can contact the Main Street office at 903-457-3138 or Additional information is available at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/365/Farmers-Market
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.