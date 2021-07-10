In the 19th and early 20th century many successful businesses in Greenville and Commerce were owned and operated by Jewish persons fleeing from persecution in parts of Eastern Europe and Russia.
Yet they were described as “progressive, patriotic, and home-loving men and women who selected Hunt County to seek their fortunes and raise their families.”
The first known Jewish merchant in Greenville was a Mr. Applebaum who opened a store when he arrived before the Civil War. With the coming of the war, Applebaum joined a Confederate company in Hunt County.
Before he left he tried to dispose his merchandise. With no hard currency in the tiny town, Mr. Applebaum simply gave his worldly goods to the poor and went off to fight those Yankees. At the end of the war he returned to his adopted hometown but shortly thereafter he moved back to New York.
In the 1870s and 1880s quite a number of Jewish merchants moved to Greenville to start a business in the county seat and nearby Commerce. Wholesale groceries, farm implements, several dry goods stores and groceries as well as a tailor and restaurants popped up in both communities. Dave Lowenstein ran a meat market while Julius Cohn was the local shoemaker.
Many of these early immigrant merchants brought with them little more than the clothes on their backs and the goods they wanted to sell.
Louis Hirschorn and Louis Felson arrived with 150-pound packs on their backs containing merchandise, which they sold from house to house. Later the two friends opened a store in downtown Greenville on Lee Street.
The Jewish merchants also contributed their talents, energy and money to a wide variety of civic and charitable projects in Greenville.
Edward Schiff, one of the earliest Jewish merchants in Greenville, was noted for his wide range of civic activities, serving as alderman on the city council, trustee on the school board and was one of the key promoters of the Greenville waterworks. Schiff was also one of group of 18 Greenville merchants and professional men responsible for bringing the Katy Railroad to Greenville.
Greenville wasn’t the only community to benefit from Jewish immigrants.
Commerce also had several prominent Jewish merchants. Meyer Abramson, born in Russia, and came to Commerce in 1922 to operate a mercantile business.
Jonathan David Ablowich, born in Poland in 1848, arrived in New York in 1863 and eventually made his way to Commerce where he ran the New Furniture Company.
One of the later Jewish merchants who had a store on the south side of the courthouse square was Sam Swartz. Mr. Swartz was somewhat superstitious. He believed that he would have good luck if the first customer bought something. Usually the customer bargained the item and Sam had a prosperous week.
