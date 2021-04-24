Just after the Great Blizzard demolished power plants all over Texas, we had a lovely spring-like spell.
It was a little dry though. We needed a bit of moisture. Instead of a little bit, we received a deluge of rain to cause high water in several places. Along with such rain, we also had thunder and lightning.
Now as I write, the sun is shining. The puny trees that may not survive the blizzard are considering returning and are trying to come back.
But guess what else we have? Cold north winds are howling around the corner of the house since last night.
Behind our house is a heavily wooded small forest of about ten acres, full of mostly native trees with some that the neighbors have planted over the years. Snakes come visiting frequently in the summer. nd it is a harbor for all sorts of birds. They are delightful to watch and listen to each morning.
When I had knee surgery about 12 years ago, I would go out to the back porch, lie down on the couch and watch an energetic hawk for a long time each day.
This year I am facing shoulder replacement and have found a few birds to make friends with. I doubt if my hawk is still around, though several other large birds fly over regularly.
I suspect they are scouting for small animals like mice. I hope another hawk decides to enter into the picture to entertain me.
For several weeks now, I have been interested in a tree about 20 feet from the porch. My husband calls it a cedar elm. I noticed it had no bark around the bottom of the trunk. But I didn’t go down there since I was barefooted. Finally, I put on my Wellies (rubber boots) and went exploring.
After all the rain, it was like a swamp in that portion of the yard. But I found my tree. Enough of the bark was on the ground at the base of the tree. On the tree itself was a fine, black line from the top to the base. No bark was noted. Lightning had hit the tree, but it was still living. Will it continue to live? Probably not, but it may join those trees determined to stay with us.
Several years ago, when I wrote that daily article “A Hundred Years Ago”, I was amazed at the number of people in this area killed by lightning. And not all were outside at the time.
It is possible to stand by a chimney and be hit by lightning. Today our houses are much safer, starting with better materials and skills.
Farmers plowing fields were often struck by lightning – they had no place to shelter.
Weather, as we know, can be our friend or worst enemy. Be careful, and may your struggling trees recuperate.
Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
