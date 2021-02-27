Have you gotten a pencil and note pad out and put them to work?
Or maybe you are using your computer, or even your cell phone, to record your memories of these last few weeks?
We definitely have experienced difficult times for almost a year. For many it has been tragic with loss of loved ones. Maybe your home was destroyed by the recent winter storm. Whatever you experienced, it probably was miserable.
Today the sun is out, I heard birds chirping this morning, and it appears to be a wonderful day. But so much has happened: the pandemic, invasion of the United States Capital, and one of the worst storms ever to hit Texas. I know you probably think I have lost my mind, but have you considered writing down your thoughts about your fears, panic attacks and strong desire for a hot shower after a week of no water?
I was going to review all the problems we have survived in the last year and compare them with history here in Northeast Texas. I think I will omit the present and go back to the past.
I chuckle when I hear someone say this has been the worst winter we have ever had.
You must not have been here in 1983. We had snow, cold, Christmas and New Year’s Day all rolled up in one memory. Of course, the snow that began on the 16th was over before New Year’s Day, but water lines, electric lines, and fuel along with food were still out of use, or at least not completely back on track. School children felt cheated; they couldn’t get out to play with new bike and other toys.
Right after Texas became a state this area sprouted many new families. While it was just warming up after a rain storm. a couple in the vicinity near present-day Campbell held a dance. Since no one had an abundance of furniture, the fiddlers set up and the dancing began.
But, so did more rain. Since the roads was muddy and not passable, the guests and the hosts
kept on dancing. Thank goodness there was more the one fiddler to keep the music going.
Then there was another pandemic, the Spanish Influenza, even though it had nothing to do with Spain or Spanish soldiers. It began at an army base in Kansas and spread around the world. Here in Northeast Texas schools were closed, movies theaters, churches and other gathering places battened the doors in hopes of ceasing the spread of the disease. There is a small, unmarked cemetery in the Northeast Corner of the county where most of a family died of the flu. The house was burned when the survivors left. Look at any cemetery for graves dated 1917-1919.
As for the United States Capital, it was attacked in 1812 by the British Army in the War of 1812. That time, a furious hurricane ran the British back to their ships and off to Europe.
Thank goodness no severe damage was done this year.
So, if our ancestors can survive, so can we. Good luck and a safe spring.
Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
