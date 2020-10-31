It’s almost over! That is 2020, the elections, but not the pandemic. Just think how we have survived such events.
At least we should know who our next president will be within a week, when those votes are counted.
The easiest presidential election happened in 1788 when Gen. George Washington was unanimously elected for each of two different terms.
Then things became confusing. Washington was the only presidential candidate with no opponent. After that some of the presidential elections became chaotic, to say the least. And guess what? This one doesn’t even measure up to 1860 or 1912.
The 1860 election for president was so disruptive that 11 states seceded from the Union before President Lincoln was inaugurated. It was the final straw for trying to patch up the ugly issue of slavery. Four years later, over 750,000 men had lost their lives, battlefields destroyed properties, and President Lincoln was assassinated. Things were not exceedingly calm and content.
The actual election included Lincoln, the candidate for the Republican Party. The Democratic Party had two candidates. Representing the northern states was Stephen Douglas; representing the southern states was John C. Breckenridge. The new Constitutional Union party was the other southern party with candidate John Bell.
Once the nation split, Lincoln became president of the United States and Jefferson Davis from Mississippi was elected Confederate president. The results of that election should be known by all.
The election in 1912 was strange. A severe financial depression caused terrible conditions for many Americans in the 1890s. Some had not recuperated by 1912; some such as tenant farmers, industrial workers, immigrants, and almost everyone except the rich.
Four men were on the ballot: Woodrow Wilson, Teddy Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and Eugene V. Debs.
Woodrow Wilson was the first southerner to run for president since the Civil War. He was an academic, president of Princeton University, and a rather egotistical fellow. He was interested in business, but not necessarily employees.
Teddy Roosevelt was president from 1901 to 1909. Not elected for president in his first term, but with the assassination of President William McKinley, he became the youngest president in American history. He is considered as the first modern president in the United States.
After his term of office was completed, he went on safari in Africa.
In 1910, he decided to run for president again, but was beaten for a spot on the ballot by his former vice-president William Howard Taft. At that point, Roosevelt ran as a radical reformer on the Bull Moose ticket.
Taft was a supporter of progressivism. His speeches addressed the progressive goals of democracy, social welfare, and economic reform.
Yet the office of president did not suit Taft. He served only one term and then practiced law until elevated to the Supreme Court in 1921, his lifelong dream.
The fourth candidate, Eugene V. Debs, was actually in federal prison while campaigning. The charismatic socialist polled an unprecedented one million votes. Three polling places here in Hunt County collected votes for Debs.
