Today we take for granted the abundance of fresh, clean water for household use. But such has not been the case all along.
The northwest part of Hunt County was notorious for lacking underground water. Therefore, farmers relied on surface water, from creeks, rain, and rivers for agricultural and household use.
That involved digging pools to collect water for livestock and build cisterns for domestic use. Usually large structures, cisterns were bell shaped, sometime sunk 20 or more feet into the ground with sides covered with brick; sand or gravel lined the bottom of the cistern. The cistern, which collected rainwater from the roof, had an opening about three or four feet wide that enabled a bucket to be lowered for water.
After World War I, some farmers started to build cylindrical tanks above ground that looked like miniature water towers. Some homeowners rigged up elaborate systems to pump water into the house for running water in the kitchen and bathrooms. Flush toilets consumed too much precious water to be practical.
With the introduction of rural electrification, homeowners began to install small electric pumps to bring water from the cistern into the house. Bath water was pumped from a pool. Cisterns served another useful function. Butter and milk in buckets were lowered into the cistern to stay fresh and cool.
Everyone was careful not to waste the precious water. Baths as we know today were not usual until the early years of the 20th century.
Even with careful management, cisterns and tank often ran dry during hot summers. Then the farmer would load a barrel on his wagon, drive to someone’s place who was fortunate to have a surplus. The barrel of water usually cost 5 cents. This was a method used by women and young boys during the drought of 1863-1865 when men were away at the Civil War.
In 1910, only 17.67 inches of rain fell in Hunt County leaving the Sabine completely dry. Greenville city officials negotiated with the Katy Railroad to haul water into town in tanks on flat cars.
Shortly after, the city of Greenville decided to find artesian water by test drilling at 2,700 and 3,800 feet. Water was found but it was too “salty” and unfit for human consumption.
Commerce was located on soil that had underground water at 18-20 feet deep. Downtown Commerce had several such wells for public use, for drinking water, for humans and livestock, and for fire.
A bucket, rope and pully were used to bring water to the surface. However, there was a trick to getting water into the bucket. To drop it straight down, the bucket would float on the water and never fill. Citizens learned to drop the bucket upside down, to fill the bucket before raising it.
Some of the more careful folk who worried about things like germs, bugs, mice and other varmints in the water, strained the water through a clean cloth to separate the impurities from the water.
Dr. James Conrad was a fantastic historian and oral history professional. From 1976 to his retirement in the early 20th century, he collected stories, artifacts, and friends throughout Northeast Texas.
If Conrad knew someone was researching an unusual topic, he would look through his notes, and send a copy to the researcher. Dr. Kyle Wilkison, Texas historian, remarked that knowing Conrad was better than getting a grant. I have many of his books, use them frequently, and treasure each one. This article today is based on one of Conrad’s achievements.
Carol Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
