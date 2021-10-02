Greetings to all of my readers! I never knew how many people read my articles until my husband told me how many bombarded him with questions about me.
I simply took off a few weeks to recuperate from some structural problems, like a shoulder that needed a complete replacement. I’m fine now and ready to discover more Texas history.
While I was away from my desk, I read something like 17 Texas history books with a few about Alabama and Georgia from where many of my ancestors arrived in Texas. Much of what I read covered early Texas under Spain, Mexico and the Republic of Texas.
One of my favorite books was “We Never Retreat.” It was actually about filibustering expeditions into Spanish Texas from 1812 to 1822.
While we think of filibustering as being a long-winded politician stalling a vote in Congress, it really means “invasions” by men wanting land, horses, and any valuable metals they could find.
They were definitely not supported by the United States.In fact they were simply outlaws.
Of course, they were all fairly young men. Only two women are known to have accompanied Dr. James Long: his wife and her female slave Jane Long and her maid spent a stormy, cold winter on Galveston Island in literally a shack.Both women survived, as well as Jane Long’s children.
In reading first-hand about stories of life in the 19th century chasing wild horses, it sounds daring and fun, but it was terribly hard work.
Today, most wild horses live in the deserts of New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. Recently some of the wild horses were killed because of wildfires and droughts in those areas.
However, when the Anglos moved into Northeast Texas, including Hunt County, they found numerous wild horses congregated at the confluence of two streams today known as Cowleach and Caddo Creeks.
James Hooker, the first Probate Judge of Hunt County, and other farmers raised donkeys and wild horses, which they bred to create outstanding types of farming animals.
Hooker and others drove the livestock to markets and sold them in Missouri as Missouri Mules, favorites in cotton plantations.
