School starts soon, amid the chaos of pandemic crisis. But I have a great story about an elderly gentleman who taught school at McLeod, has farmed and ranched around Wagner for decades, and still is an energic gentleman.
When I first met him recently, he asked me if I knew where McLeod School was and anything I might know about the school. I told him I did and promised I would investigate and see what else I could find.
In 1872 the Texas Legislature provided some revenue to schools in every county. Hunt County at the time had thirty-three schools, 38 teaches and 1,420 students residing in the county. The state sent a whopping $1983.43 per month to the entire Hunt County.
In 1881 the schools were organized under a “Community” system with 73 such schools. The first local school tax limited each school to 20 cents for every $100 valuation of assessed property.
Four years later the county adopted the district system and was divided into a convenient number of districts. Additional districts were added as the county population increased. Hunt County districts were created by Hunt County Commissioners Court on July 6, 1885. Districts were marked on a map and numbered starting with the far northwest corner of the County. hese were known as common schools.
Hunt County had at least 130 such schools, not including the town schools of Greenville, Commerce, Quinlan, Lone Oak, Wolfe City, Campbell, and other larger schools.
From May 25, 1887, to November 22, 1885, J. M. McLeod was County Superintend of Hunt County Schools. At his death the new school between Wagner and Kingston was named for Mr. McLeod, also a former professor at Calhoun College in Kingston. The enrollment at McLeod School came from an equal number of half Bland students and half from Celeste.
McLeod School was located south of Kingston and southwest of Wagner, on a portion of the McNatt ranch. Mr. J.P. McNatt was thrilled to find someone who knew where McLeod School was located. In 1925 McLeod school had three trustees to run the business and financing of the school. All three lived in Greenville. There were two teachers, Mrs. E. H. Barker and Miss Bailey Sikes. Teachers moved frequently so it was common for a teacher to only stay two or three years, if that long. Sixty-four students attended the school for six months. The state paid $14 for each student for a total of $896.00 that year. School enrollments ran from in large numbers but with only two or three teachers.
Schools usually located at crossroads with a cotton gin, small church, and a country store. Cotton was extremely important from 1880 through the early 1900s. Occasional prices in the market slowed down the economy.
By 1929, only one of the trustees was still at McLeod. The teachers that year were Elizabeth McKay and James P. McNatt, the gentleman who was excited to find someone who know about the school. Enrollment was down to 42 students. During the Great Depression, the enrollment in rural schools dropped considerably. Student worked in the fields instead of the classroom. There was a huge amount of migration in that period. As a result, schools became consolidated to smaller rural schools.
With the beginning of World War II, the farm families in Hunt County and elsewhere began leaving the countryside for better paying jobs in the cities, undercutting the enrollment of rural schools. However, McLeod continued as a school until 1949 when rural schools became consolidated, and the building was abandoned.
Thanks Mr. McNatt.
Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
