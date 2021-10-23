Taking up the concept of wild horses, as we did a few columns back, we now need to look at how farmers and ranchers used them.
Yes, they rode them to catch outlaws or rob banks, but our four-legged friends were a true treasure, especially here in East Texas after the arrival of railroads.
Mules, a relative of horses, hauled many loads of cotton to Jefferson at first, and then to the gin and compress here in Greenville.
Looking at the 1870 census one time, I discovered that several young men, 18-24 years old, had admitted they owned horses but no cattle or mules. Interestingly, none were married or living at home with a parent. When Union soldiers were stationed in Sulphur Springs after the war, many men from the east part of Hunt County joined Ben Bickerstaff and his out-law brigade. Some were too young to have served in the war. Yet they showed off their skills on horseback.
For many years, ranchers hired old cowboys to “break” horses for them. A herd of wild horses was brought into the pen where the man breaking the horses did his work. It was rather an unpleasant job that women and children were not allowed to watch. A bridle was put around head of the horse, the man mounted and tried to stay on until the horse quit creating a means to get rid of the man on his back. My brother told me that when the horse was almost worn out, he would be “ground tied.” The man breaking the horse would drop the reins of the bridle to attempt to settle the horse.
The term “ground tied” then became useful in the Western world. Note that bank robbers, or drunks in saloons always had a pistol in his holster for quick use. If he intended to get out of the place quickly, he didn’t have time to untie the horse from the railing. With a ground tie, the outlaw could grab the reins as he jumped on his horse. If he was watching cows, again he could drop the reins when no tree or stump was nearby.
Many businessmen in Greenville enjoyed a ride around town. Mr. Ablowich, who lived at the corner of Moulton and Park Streets, kept his horse in a stable behind the elaborate home.
Every Sunday morning, he took the horse for a ride. When the horse was tired or hungry or thirsty, he started home, whether Mr. Ablowich liked it or not. The horse knew that the shortest way to the stable was straight under the clothesline. Many a Sunday morning the good gentleman had to duck the wires. If the horse didn’t try the clothesline, he tried the radio lines at the house where Mr. Ablowich piddled with radios. He was certainly a brave man.
