Have you ever wondered what the Texas Historical Commission is? It is the Texas state entity that protects and explains our long and colorful history.
Among other responsibilities the Texas Historical Commission preserves and operates 31 State Historical Sites throughout the state.
The smallest historical site is at Acton, where Elizabeth Crockett, the second of wife of Davy Crockett is buried.
After the fall of the Alamo families of those who died there were given sizeable pieces of land. Elizabeth and her family collected their land in what is now a small community some seven miles east of Granbury on the Brazos River in Hood County.
When Elizabeth died, the cemetery was built. Also, in the graveyard is the tombstone of Rebecca E. Crockett, one of the couple’s daughters.
The oldest site was actually created about 800 A.D. in East Texas. Caddo Mounds are relics created by a Caddo group known as the Hasinai.
Located about 26 miles west of Nacogdoches, the mounds were discovered by Anglos in the 1840s. The Hasinai stayed in the region until driven into Indian Territory, or Oklahoma today. The site features an exceptional museum, and, until recently, a grass house used by all Caddos. A tornado came through about two years ago and destroyed the house. Members of the Caddo tribes, local citizens, the THC, and others are working to replace it.
Not all sites are rugged places. One is in downtown Austin where it is undergoing much needed maintenance.
It is a lovely house built in 1841 for the French Charge d’ affaires, who were colorful characters. Over the years the home began to show its age. When the Daughters of the Republic of Texas handed the deed over to the state of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott transferred it to THC. When complete it will be back to its original grace surrounded with a lovely park.
On the Gulf Coast at Rockport is the fabulous Fulton Mansion. Unfortunately, Hurricane Harvey was intent on destroying the beautiful site. Talented staff at the museum saw that the home was safely boarded up and have overseen a wonderful reconstruction.
Finally, two historical sites can be found within an hour drive. Driving north to Bonham, one comes to the Sam Rayburn House, built in 1916 as a home for Mr. Sam. Sam Rayburn was elected to the Texas Legislature before winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He served 17 years as Speaker of the House. He was a close friend and advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and strongly supported the New Deal. Today, the home still looks like it did when Mr. Sam died.
If you turn east on Highway 82 in Bonham you will enter Paris, Texas, site of another beautiful home. The Sam Bell Maxey House has recently refurbished with much of the Maxey furniture. Maxey was against the Civil War, and only joined because he feared the Union Army would invade Texas from the north. Many men in this area felt the same way. Later, he went to the U.S. Congress from Texas.
Eventually, three generations of the Maxey family occupied the home. Again, when the home was given to THC it was in a somewhat dilapidated state. With good reconstruction, the home is a lovely reminder of the late 19th century.
For more information, visit www.thc.texas.gov. Historic sites are one of many ways Texans can learn about their state.
Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.