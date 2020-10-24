Watch out, the goblins are coming! Last night, they appeared at the Pumpkin Patch on Highway 69 behind Wesley Methodist Church. It seems that is one of their favorite hideouts.
Back in the far history of Greenville, when most of the activity occurred in what is now downtown Greenville, a group of ghosts chose to hang out at the jail.
It was truly a unique place; no one dared to go alone into the jail. It was located on the southwestern corner of Stuart and Jordan streets. Actually, there have been several structures at that site, most of which were law-enforcement related. The first known structure there was a jail, but a jail like few have ever seen.
Constructed of logs, it consisted of two rooms measuring 17 by 14 feet with a ceiling eight and a half feet high. Ventilation and light were provided by four windows 12 inches square covered with iron bars.
Prisoners found out how difficult it would be to dig out of the jail – it was on a foundation of bois d’arc blocks sunk 34 inches in the ground and set double in two rows.
There were no ground floor doors. Entrance was made from an outside stair through an attic door. From the attic, prisoners were lowered through trap doors using ladders, which were immediately removed. Gallows stood closely by, but tall enough for citizens to watch.
The courthouse was located diagonally across the next block. No buildings were erected between the jail and the courthouse so citizens could watch for jailbreaks.
When a group of paranormal hunters arrived in Greenville a few years ago, they were so excited about the signs of ghosts they found in the site of the old jail and the site of six of the seven structures that served as courthouse.
The fifth and sixth floors of the present-day courthouse served as jails for men and women. This arrangement began in 1929 when the new courthouse was opened.
Today the two floors are filled with valuable documents of our past history. But don’t you wish you could hear the stories those ghosts could tell?
On the southeast corner of the square across from the courthouse was, at one time, the Ende Hotel. One spring night, the hotel burned, killing 14 people and injuring others, including Mrs. Ende.
Immediately, the mayor wired the fire brigade in Sherman to send fire equipment and men to aid Greenville. Shortly after the fire, Greenville had a fire brigade of its own. Two years later, another fire destroyed much of downtown. As a result, there are few 19th century buildings in downtown Greenville. But there are probably lots of ghosts telling horrible stories.
Two murders occurred around the courthouse. The first one involved an unsolved murder while the second was witnessed by a large crowd before the perpetrator walked across the street and surrendered.
The unsolved murder occurred in the Washington Hotel, today known as the Cadillac. A wealthy couple lived in the penthouse on the uppermost floor. One February night, the wife went to Dallas to visit relatives. Her husband stayed at home, and after dinner enjoyed a card game. About midnight he retired.
A few hours later, other residents, a police officer, a night watchman, all heard three shots coming from the penthouse. The husband was found lying in the floor, killed instantly. Police interviewed several people. Three young men from Oklahoma were arrested, but later released for lack of evidence. Rumors spread all over town, some probably true.
During the Great Depression, Greenville families were hurt by the economic instability. Many couples separated and some divorced.
One couple had not filed for divorce, but the wife had found a new male friend. She and her new beau were having lunch in the Kress soda fountain. As the husband walked by on the sidewalk, he saw his wife with another guy, walked in Kress, pulled out a pistol and shot the other man to death. Then quietly he walked out the door, and across the street where he turned himself into the sheriff.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able to hear all these stories?
Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.