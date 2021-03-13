Another wonderful idea from Georgia Walden’s Northeast Corner that appeared in the March 24, 1916 Commerce Journal. Definitely something to think about.
“Another little wave
Upon the sea of life,
Another soul to save,
Amid its toils and strife.
Two more little feet
To walk the dusty road,
To choose where two paths meet,
The narrow or the broad.
Two more little hands
To work for good or ill,
Two more little eyes,
Another little will.
Another little heart to love,
Receiving love again,
And so the baby came,
A thing of joy and pain.”
How many parents among the Journal’s readers thought of “Baby week?”
A grand mass meeting was held in Dallas on the 15th (March 15, 1916). Dr. Wm. H. Greenburg, Rabbi of Temple Emmanu El, presided. Dr. Greenburg said: “Baby Week is the most constructive idea of modern times and that the idea was born in the mind of a woman.
I do not wonder the women are clamoring for the right to vote” he said. When they are given the ballot the rights of childhood will be protected.”
How many ‘big brothers’ and kindly sisters are there in Commerce who are in sympathy with the forlorn little ones of the street? If want and misery and ignorance surround the newborn with their blight, every kindly community agency should serve for the mother, not alone for the sake of the mother, not alone for the sake of the child, but for the big broad cause of humanity.
Nothing is so appealing as a baby. We hope the Baby Week observances will extend to every town and village and succeed in arousing both men and women, most of them parents from the lethargy into which they have drifted.
Who will organize a parents and teachers club in Commerce? The very salvation or every race depends on the wise training of our boys and girls by parents, teachers and friends.
Taylor is chairman of the Hunt County Historical Commission. She can be contacted at carol@carolctaylor.com.
