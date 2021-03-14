One thing that always chaps my hide a little is when I tell someone I am a yoga teacher and they respond with a comment such as, “I can’t do yoga, I’m not flexible enough,” or they snicker and ask if I can put my foot over my shoulder, or some other silliness.
Now, first of all, yes, I can usually get my foot up to my shoulder, I can stand on my head, and can probably still do a cartwheel and the splits, although I don’t have much call for either in my day-to-day life.
That is not the purpose of yoga. Many of the clients I have trained over the years as a personal trainer were women who were 40 plus. I’ve taughter folks who were well into their 70s and 80s, and I have taught toddlers. Yoga is not about how flexible you are right now, it is about meeting you where you are at right now.
If your response to the word yoga is, “I’m not flexible!” It sounds to me like you NEED to do yoga.
Next week I will discuss functional fitness in my column exploring how we need to train to be able to do things like pick up our children, carry groceries and get in and out of the car without injury.
Today, will tell you the benefits of yoga for everyone.
Many people feel overwhelmed by their daily life. They are trying to work, take care of their family, maybe they are now taking care of grandchildren, too, and they often struggle to find the time to take care of themselves.
As we age, some people may have started to lose balance, flexibility or endurance. Maybe heart health has started to diminish, or body fat has started to cling on more than it used to. Strength may have dissipated – lugging a bag of groceries, or a bale of hay, or those grandkids may not come as easily as it used to.
Maybe your mind has started to wander more. I know mine has – I drove right through a small town the other day before I realized I had missed my turn 7 miles earlier.
Yoga has so many benefits for everyone, but they are ever more vital to those of us who are reaching, or passed by, our middle aged years.
Some Benefits of Yoga
Increase Balance
Reduce falls
Prevent Bone Loss
Maintain Flexibility
Reduce Chronic Pain
Help the Mind to Focus
Yoga can be modified to any level of physical ability
Increases Core Strength and Functional Fitness
Helps with perimenopause and menopause symptoms (I call this Zenopause)
Encourages better Sleep
Increases Relaxation response in the nervous system
Empowering Your Life through Yoga
Increase Self Confidence
Increase Focus
Increase Strength
Build Resilience
Unblock Energy
Improve Posture
Bring Difficulties into Perspective
Liz Jones is a personal trainer certified through National Federation of Professional Trainers and the Cooper Institute. Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
