This time of year is called the “Lion’s Gate” during the astrological season of Leo.
The only reason I know this is because a large part of my family has, or had, birthdays in early August. My great-niece, my niece, my older brother and my late father all are Leos and the Lions Gate each year (July 28-August 12) happens during their birthday season.
Also my grandfather and ex-boyfriends names were Leo, so the symbol of the lion comes up a lot in my life in relationships.
The Lion’s Gate is thought to be a time of energy of being open to change, opening our intuition, following our hearts. It is a time of new beginnings, of spiritual and personal growth.
Most of us know our lives can change on a dime, one bad situation, or bad decision can send us reeling.
The opposite is true as well, being open to taking a big leap or a drastic step forward, may be the key to going in the direction we want our lives to head.
That said, while we are open to opportunities and positive changes, we also need to shift our focus to self-care, taking time for relaxation and rejuvenation.
I have felt exhausted and restless during the past several months and felt as if I needed to take some down time.
I’ve experienced a lot of messages to be open to a shift of sorts. As I thought about what this means for me, I think the symbol of the lion is related to strength and courage, as well as family and wisdom.
Being open to change, without feeling pressure to make any drastic decisions during a time of transition, seem to be the missive.
So how do we prepare ourselves for change, or for being open to new opportunity?
Clearing out the things that are not working for us is a good first step.
We can begin by physically clearing out our space,by cleaning our home or closets.
We can cease fulfilling obligations that are not giving us fulfillment.
We may need to clear a blocked digestive system by eating more fruits, vegetables, fiber and water.
We may need to leave behind a relationship, or job if feeling trapped.
It can mean a lot of different things, and for everyone it may be different.
Here is a yoga practice, with Lion Symbolism, to help you to prepare to be open to change and opportunity:
Of course, we have Lion’s Pose/Lions Breath (Simhasana). Lion’s Breath stimulates the throat chakra and actives our voices.
– Gazing to the area between the eyebrows
– Kneel on the floor with the ankles crossed,
– Place the palms on the knees,
– Inhale though the nose while opening the mouth.
– Take a deep diaphragmatic breath.
– On the exhale, stick out your tongue making a “ha” or roaring sound.
Lions Breath is believed to literally “clear the air” and relives tension in the neck, face and chest.
The yogis believe Lions Breath prepares the body to fight disease.
It is known to strengthen the lungs and stimulate the immune system (great for us allergy sufferers!).
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
