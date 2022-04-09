Much like October, April is a month of many important days and events that mean a lot to me.
My son was born in April 32 years ago and was almost an April fools baby. This year we get Easter in April. April encompasses Earth Day where we take a day to honor our mother earth (which should be every day).
And of course April is child abuse awareness month. I often focus on the things that encompass wellness outside of the gym. Having a life free of abuse, in my book, is the number one wellness marker.
Raising our children is the most important job many of us will ever have. I am a true believer in the phrase “world peace begins at home.”
We teach our children not only healthy eating habits and physical activity, but also how we are to treat other people, as well as resepcting ourselves.
Children should have lives free of physical harm, free of sexual harm, free of irreversible emotional damage. I know that would be in a perfect world – but as the caregivers of the children of the world we need to do our part. In Texas it is law that any adult aware of a child being abused is obligated to report it.
If you know someone who’s being abused, please take action and make a report.
Another way you can help fight child abuse is by supporting the local agencies that are the front lines to getting abused children help. These include CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center. They are always looking for qualified volunteers. They are nonprofit and a wonderful place to donate your money.
You can help be a part of the solution by being a support person for a parent, or by mentoring someone who needs to learn different ways of parenting.
Even just giving a stressed out parent a break is a help.
Remember, world peace begins at home.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
