Many of my clients are women in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
One thing women in these ages have in common are the hormonal fluctuations, whether they come earlier or later in life.
Men have hormonal changes as well, referred to as manopause, when testosterone levels drop, energy decreases, hair begins to fall off the head and grows in more places it isn’t wanted.
Most people over 45 have found an “eyelash” growing somewhere they didn’t want it or fuzz that randomly appeared overnight. The struggle is real.
Sine the age of about 43, I entered what may be considered “middle age.” In several periods of time my stress level was extremely high, in spite of my involvment in teaching yoga, corporate wellness, and practicing goode exercise and nutrition.
But my body had started to wreak havoc on me. My hormones began to change and I started having daily migraines that became worse around hormonal fluctuations. It was awful. I worked with my homeopathic, primary care, allergist, chiropractic and neurologist doctors to find an answer to my suffering. It took a lot of input from my medical posse to find the right solution and especially to find solutions that align with my personal beliefs and knowledge of my own body.
Just yesterday I went in for endometrial ablations, which was a compromise with my gynecologist, whom I respect, and myself, because my doctor respects me, rather than having a hysterectomy because, “I’m not using my uterus.”
It was important to me to really address the underlying issues that cause me pain or suffering, such as stress, food allergies and sensitivities, and hormone imbalances, as well as exposure to environmental toxins such as smoke, chemicals, and airborne allergens.
So, I work with my health care team to find the least invasive but still effective, solutions.
Work with Medical team
It seems in western medicine, women tend to have parts removed as a preventative measure far more often than is necessary, though, in other cases, it can save lives.
That’s why it is important to have a good understanding of what is going on with you, and to know your own body and talk to your medical team (and have a TEAM), as well as taking self-advocacy seriously and speaking up for what you want.
As women pass 40, their risks for heart disease, reproductive issues, and breast cancer.
It’s important to address our health and wellness from a holistic approach.
Heart health is the number one killer of women; breast cancer runs rampant in the United Stated; and, hysterectomies are commonplace for women before they reach menopause.
Healthy habits individual
It is vital to have a practice that includes heart health/cardiovascular exercise, weight bearing exercises, relaxation and flexibility, as well as nutritional health. Also, it should address bio-epigenetics such as food sensitivities and hormone imbalances.
We need to find exercise that we enjoy, that won’t harm our body, and is effective in reaching our goals. As a yoga teacher and trainer, I like to create personalized programs that meet people’s individual needs and concerns. Yoga is something that I think everyone can benefit from.
Yoga Empowers women
Increase Self Confidence
Increase focus
Increase strength
Build resilience
Unblock energy
Improve posture
Bring difficulties into perspective
Yoga and aging well
As we age, we begin to lose balance in our bodies. Practicing yoga can help increase balance, maintain and build muscle, and decrease the potential for life-threatening falls.
Yoga also helps to prevent bone loss and can be used to keep flexibility in the hips, shoulders, back and other areas of the body.
Increase balance
Reduce falls
Help prevent bone loss
Maintain flexibility
Reduce chronic pain
Help to focus the mind
Can be modified to any level (chair, standing, etc.)
Core strength/functional fitness
Help with perimenopause/menopause symptoms
Better sleep
Benefits of massage(1)
Reduce chronic pain
Stress management
Physical touch/healing
Reduce arthritis symptoms
Reduce agitation in Alzheimer’s patients
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC – yoga, personal training and corporate wellness programming. She is s building Jones Wellness Ranch in Greenville, Texas. She is a writer, advanced yoga instructor ERYT/RYT500/CERYT, personal trainer, certified Master Workplace Wellness Ambassador and wellness coach. She can be reached at liz@lizjones.co
