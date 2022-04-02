I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means to feel valued. I saw a meme on Facebook that I liked, “You Are Valuable Because You Exist. Not Because of What You Do, or What You Have Done, But Simply Because You Are.”
When we have the desire to be valued or appreciated, it can be a double-edged sword, because we DO want to be valued for our contributions, but if being valued by others is a motivator, how do we feel our worth when we are not receiving what makes us feel valued?
As I was thinking about it, I dove deeper and researched what difference there is between being valued and being appreciated.
I found a definition on Linked In that I thought was fitting. “When you are valued you are a key part [of something].” “When you are valued YOU KNOW IT.”
When you are “appreciated, you bring something to the table, but you don’t have a seat at the table.”
The differences may be subtle, and somewhat interchangable in different contexts.
Part of a holistic yoga practice includes contemplation and reflection, so putting thought into how we process things in the world is part of living a contemplative life and examining thoughts and desires and the human experience.
That said, one of the Yamas (restraints or codes of conduct) in the 8 limbs of Yoga is Aparigraha. It is translated to non-attachment and non-desire for materialistic things or non-greed.
One of the ways it is practiced is to not attach to exterior validation. So when we place our worth or validation into the hands of others, we run the risk of that person (or job) having the ability to “invalidate” us, or to create a situation in which we feel invalidated.
Relationships should not be transactional, we should not have to win someone’s love or earn being cared for.
At least in personal relationships, love is not something that needs to be earned. Respect is earned, but being TREATED with respect should not have to be.
In personal and romantic relationships, ideally we do not do something for someone only because they did or do something for us. We should do things for the people we love BECAUSE we love them and want to care for them and want them to feel cared for.
When it comes to the work environment and workplace wellness, in most jobs we go to work with the understanding there is a transaction occurring. I go to spend my time, 8 (or 10 or 12) hours a day doing the tasks I am assigned to do. In return I receive a paycheck and insurance.
Beyond that however, when organizations take a look at what really, deep down, keeps employees satisfied and increases retention, it is not only that transactional relationship.
Yes, I need to pay the mortgage, eat, and keep the electricity on and cover my medical needs, but as a workplace wellness professional, I believe we need to look at the more human side of human resources. We need to learn what makes people feel valued for who they are, not just appreciated for completing a job.
I probably would not be a very successful salesperson if I worked in a job that was based on competition and commission. For me, it is important to feel I am doing what I am supposed to in life, where my strengths are and to not feel disrespected.
“Good job,” emails do not motivate me at all; I don’t need a pat on the head. I will always do my job, do my best – and if I do make a mistake, tI want to be able to know I am allowed to be human, specifically to be me.
I want to feel I have a seat at the table, that I have autonomy to do my work and to know I have value on the qualitative aspects of my work (people helped) vs. the quantitative aspects (stuff that got done).
When we are looking at organizatinal leadership, we need to continue to shift toward the more personal relationship approach to management and learn our employees “Love Language.”
Granted, we all want to be well compensated for our experience, our expertise and our time, but there is so much more to employee well-being than just our paychecks and a holiday ham.
What makes you feel valued as an employee? What keeps you showing up for work each day? How do you maintain the feeling of value when you rely only on the internal and not the external?
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
