Halloween weekend is my favorite time of year.
The witches, werewolves and skeletons come out. I bet you probably haven’t seen a skeleton with broken or deteriorating bones.
Bone health is something I’ve been thinking of more with each passing birthday. I am now what is known as “middle age” and I am also dairy-free for many years, so I have to make an extra effort to make sure I am taking steps to keep my bones healthy.
My doctor says they don’t typically do bone density testing until after menopause is complete, when bone density issues become more prevalent, so I haven’t had that checked yet, but if you are someone who fits that description, it is important to talk to your doctor about getting a scan.
Knowing that calcium is a vital nutrient for bone health, and knowing dairy products are a well-recognized food group for calcium, I have to make a focused effort to get in my calcium.
The recommended daily intake for most people is 1,000 mg per day; and, women over 50 and men over 70 should get at least 1,200 mg per day. Children need even more, at 1,300 mg per day.
Calcium is found in many foods especially dark leafy greens like spinach, kale and collard greens.
Many nondairy milks, orange juices and cereals are fortified with calcium.
Soybeans are a source of calcium, so if you don’t have reasons for concern with the natural estrogen-raising effects of soy, it is a good choice.
Other beans such as white beans have about 13% of your daily dose.
Believe it or not, sardines are one of my favorites too and the sardines – bones and all – provide a dose of calcium. They are cheap; and, when doing hard-core training, I eat them a lot to get a big boost of calcium, protein and healthy fatty acids.
Other seafood is also calcium rich. Dried fruit is a good source of calcium – and fiber.
I take a calcium supplement twice a day to make sure I fill in any gaps in my intake.
Seeds are a less known source of calcium. Chia seeds and poppy seeds are two of my favorites.
Poppy seeds have about 13% of your RDA of calcium per tablespoon, sesame seeds 9%. Amaranth has about 28% of you RDA.
You may also know that vitamin D is important for calcium absorption. Getting sunshine is one of the best ways to get enough D, so as the days grow shorter during the fall and winter months, it is also another nutrient to be more mindful of.
I know some of these foods are not a typical “go to” but once you know how to prepare great, healthy foods to taste amazing, it can change your life.
One of my favorites is kale salad. (Recipe below.)
Probably the most important thing about kale is making sure you massage it before making your salad. It helps to break down the fibers and enhance the taste.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at
LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.