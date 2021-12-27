This week we come together to celebrate the light in the world with several holidays referencing the light.
Solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) has the shortest day and longest night and then the light begins to come back to us.
The winter solstice is also called the Yule and historically celebrates the rebirth of the Sun. My little white goat turns on this Solstice, so of course when he was born I named him Yule.
On Saturday December 25 we celebrate Christmas – the birth of “the Son” and Light of the World.
The Diwali have the Festival of Lights.
Hanukkah is when those of the Jewish faith light the menorah (and can happen November 28-December 26). It is also known as a festival of lights in which the oil in the lamp miraculously stayed lit for eight days.
Whatever you celebrate this time of year, it is a wonderful time to focus on the light inside of you, to reignite the light within.
Many of us have had some form of struggle in the past two years, and this year might the first in long time to be with extended family.
Or maybe you face the holiday alone. Perhaps you had to overcome an employment issue due to COVID, or maybe you have dealt with sickness, or you were a frontline worker, who although were fortunate to not lose employment due to shut-downs, still had increased risk and high case loads.
Everyone faced different things these last two years.
If holidays are tough for you, I encourage you to plan ahead to take care of yourself.
If missing your family is your primary issue, plan to spend time with friends, go to an uplifting service, participate in a fitness event, or make a day of self-care.
Special Day Activities
Here a few ideas if you need some suggestions for a special day:
Spa Day
King Spa is a Korean spa in Dallas.
Groupon has discounts for services and an extra 25% off things to do purchases right now. They have $25 weekday entry fee on Groupon for the Dallas location with waterpark, sauna and spa hot baths and steam room. They have various hot saunas and infrared rooms, salt rooms and other healing rooms you can spend the whole day at, or can go into the waterpark and relax with a cocktail.
If you sign up on their website, you get a $35 entry coupon for each person ($45 is the non-coupon weekend price).
King Spa is one of my favorite things to do in Dallas. Pre-COVID I’d try to go at least quarterly and do a day of detoxing and relaxing and get a full body scrub and massage. Call to verify their hours.
Christmas Services
Christmas services are too many to list, but one church in Greenville offers a free Christmas dinner as dine in or carry out. Call 903-600-6325 for more information to participate or volunteer.
Movies
Most movies theaters are open for Christmas afternoon.
Go to Van Gogh
The immersive Van Gogh Experience still has tickets available for Christmas Eve and 12/26.
(SIDEBAR: Even better – they have a yoga class . The next on is Jan. 6).
Stress Relief
If being around others is stressful for you, be sure to have a way to step out to take a breather.
Walk
Take an after-dinner walk (or bring your running shoes for a jog).
Manage Expectations
Have reasonable expectations of what you can handle, as well reasonable expectations as to other’s behavior.
YOGA
Have ready headphones and a yoga mat. Take a few minutes to rest and digest after your holiday meal. Put some relaxing yoga music on your headphones.
Finding Meaning
If you are besieged to find some meaning to the holiday:
Volunteer
Volunteer, donate or give gifts of service to someone.
Journal
Take some time to write and journal on your holiday or to reflect on your year.
Be thankful
Thanksgiving is not the only time to focus on gratitude. Try writing down things you are grateful for and read them out loud.
Release
Focus on releasing things that no longer serve you. Christmas is a nice time to light a fire in the fireplace or have a bonfire outside and symbolically burn away what you want to let go.
Wishing you all a happy healthy holiday. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you all.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at
LizJones.co.
