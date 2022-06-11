Today I started a planned vacation to have a non-vacation.
It wasn’t necessarily a staycation; I wasn’t really doing anything in particular.
Honestly, I had asked for the time off a while back when I was thinking about traveling to New Mexico to look at a retreat and I ended up not making plans to go. Then I forgot I had requested it off. Since I had the time off on the calendar I decied to use the time to just get my life in order a bit.
Saturday I got a deep tissue massage. Monday I went for reflexology after having Thai for lunch in Dallas with my older brother and my nephew Pharaoh who were visiting from Minneapolis. I stopped by the Texan theater for my dirty iced Matcha with coconut milk.
Today I slept in late – really really late – then I went to the gym for 2 1/2 hours and did all the little gym extras. I went for a manicure and pedicure and got my first haircut in probably in the last two years (really dramatic half-inch trimmed off the end).
All these are things I do in my normal daily life, but taking a couple of days just to do life at my own pace is really a venture worth taking. I feel a real energy shift whenever I take a few days just to be. I am a very hard worker and I put a lot of my heart into my daily work. Like most people I have a hard time shutting it off. I like being productive. I like getting things done. I am dedicated to my vocation and my coworkers.
So, if I am not mindful and intentional to be off, a day off can end up feeling stressful, or I can even feeling guilty for requesting my earned time off.
The same thing I will say about workplace burnout is the same thing I’ve told women for years; of course, it applies to men too: In order to be your best for others you need to honor yourself.
Requesting vacation time first of all is money in your bank. You earn that money the same as you earn your income and benefits. You earned that time off. It is yours to use and it is not OK to just let it fall into the wasteland and it expire and never get used. That is literally throwing money in the garbage.
Workplace burn-out is a real thing and it’s important for you to take your time off. Without guilt.
In the United States, as you probably know, people are given less time off compared to European countries, and the focus is on vacation time as a reward and not a right. It is more likely that you are expected to to answer your phone while on vacation
We need to move toward a change in culture in the workplace. One positive thing that may have come out of the Covid crisis is that many businesses realized how it is possible to have workers who do not commute as much. With the current gas prices it seems only right that most companies would continue this trend – saving themselves money as well as their workers, by having more satisfied workers, and those having less turnover and all the expenses that come with that.
Granted, my concern is for the employees rather than the company saving money. However, in most cases, employers will implement workplace wellness when it is beneficial to the company. So the next time that you are planning to take some time off and you feel that nasty little twinge of remorse, just remember you’re doing your company a favor. Your relaxation is not a luxury.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
