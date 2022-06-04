I love doing yoga and loved dance for many years. When aerial yoga first became a thing, I was so excited.
I had gotten to go see Cirque D’Solei and similar shows where the performers graceful do acrobatics while dangling for a silk streamer in the air. It is beautiful and almost esoteric and elegant.
The first time I went to a class, I imagined myself gliding through yoga poses while maneuvering the silk with poise and charm. Key word is “imagined.” I totally nailed it, in the spoofy meme version of “nailed it.” It was hard!
However, I have looked over the years for other places to do aerial yoga, because I like a bit of a physical challenge and, well, I could only get better with practice.
I was so happy when I discovered that right here in Greenville, Texas, we have a studio that offers aerial yoga classes: RAD Dance Academy.
I have several friends with children who attend dance classes there and never realized they also offered yoga, silks and similar aerial classes for adults. When I saw that, I signed right up. Somehow, after a couple years since initally trying aerial yoga, I had not miraculously become an expert at it! By the end of the class, I was laying in my silk pulled into a hammock, dangling from the air. But it was SO fun and a great, challenging workout.
I will be back to try it again to keep improving my skills and challenging myself. I hope this summer you will make it a priority to try at least one new thing to challenge yourself. Push the edges of your comfort zone!
What are the benefits of doing something new?
For one, it is good for the brain to do things that are new for your muscles.
Doing something that physically requires concentration, rather than doing the same thing over and over, can help both your brain and your body.
Though mindlessly walking on a treadmill is good activity, it is important to mix things up occasionally – it surprises your muscles. New activities increase brain power because you are learning something that you must put focus into, rather than going through the motions.
Your strenght also improves through new activities.
Doing something new challenges you to face your fears of the unknown.
It’s good for you to be bad at something once in a while. On the other hand, maybe you’ll be great at it and find a new passion.
It can help alleviate loneliness and help fulfill the need for human connection. Doing something new also can expose you to new people and help you find some friends with similar interests.
Especially now, after being quarantined and social distancing for so long, and the sad state of the world right now, it is very important to find ways to connect with other people.
Trying a new physical activity relieves stress. Getting your body moving is always important. By your brain having to put the focus fully on what you are doing, it can help to alleviate “monkey brain,” of your mind jumping all over the place.
So, I encourage you find something new that you’ve never heard of or always wanted to do and get out there and give it a try.
Yours in Health,
Liz
P.S.: Don’t forget about Troupe D’Lish’s fundraiser coming up on June 18 at 2610 Lee St in Greenville at the Uptown Forum.
We will have lots of booths including massage and bodywork (Thai Chair Bodywork by yours truly) to raise money for production costs of a dance performance coming up in October.
The fundraiser will have shopping, live entertainment, a silent auction, food, wine and more information on how to get involved in the show, if you want a great idea for trying something new!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.