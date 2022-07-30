Oh, dear reader, I know you get this. The topic of the ever-so-human quality of screwing up our own lives.
Maybe it is something small, like inhaling an entire bag of gummy worms when you are supposed to be monitoring your blood sugar.
Maybe it is more serious, like getting in trouble with the law because you had one too many at a gathering.
Or worse, someone was hurt by your behavior, or a relationship was damaged.
Whatever the situation, we all have self-sabotaging behaviors pop up, and if you are like most people, you are overwhelmed with guilt, self-loathing thoughts and anxiety about what comes next.
Of course, if you’ve created legal issues or have addiction concerns, I encourage you to face things head on. If you need referrals for resources, please contact 211 and ask for resources in your area.
For those situations that have not endangered you or someone else, but have created bad feelings or patterns that keep popping up in your life, I encourage you to spend some time thinking about the impact your behavior has on your life.
I’m an overtly active overthinker as it is, so when I have done something stupid or disappointed myself, my inner B-voice is loud and persistent. I have found there are a few things that help me get back on track.
First, forgive yourself. You and I are human, we are not meant to be infallible.
Secondly, apologize if you hurt someone else’s feelings; for real – not, “I’m sorry you feel that way,” or excuses such as “I’ve been under stress,” “it was the whiskey talking,” or “well if you wouldn’t have this, I wouldn’t have that.” If you hurt someone else and are actually sorry for the behavior, then give a heartfelt apology.
Figure out how to stop ruminating on the mistake. For me, it helps a lot to physically do something to “let go” of whatever it is. Taking a mindful Epsom salt bath helps to cleanse away, both physically and symbolically, whatever I don’t want weighing on me, and the magnesium can help improve a bleak mood.
Other things that you can add to enhance the olfactory and physiological effects of feeling better are essential oils like lavender, lemon or mint to uplift the spirit.
I also find that practicing yoga, specifically hip opening and heart opening poses, helps me release the cloud over my head.
When I was feeling like this, I was able to do a live Zoom class with someone I’ve done yoga with in the past, so I could connect with a live person and let her voice fill my ears, rather than the thoughts of what was bothering me. It was far more beneficial to do it with a live human than to watch a video or do my own practice at that point because it’s very easy to stray from a video and to let the “monkey mind,” seep in when you are practicing alone.
Talk to someone you trust. I was feeling down about something and rather than just complaining about it, I reached out to a friend whom I trust to understand, not gossip, and to offer empathy and support. Not because I wanted someone to feel bad for me, and not that I was feeling sorry for myself, but because I needed to verbalize how I was feeling and feel safe in doing so.
Plan behavior change. If it is something that is a recurring pattern and it does not make you happy, it is time to go forward with what steps you need to take to make real change.
Work with a trainer, a teacher, your doctor or a partner and write out a plan and start to set goals to get you closer to homeostasis.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
