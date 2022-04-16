Health & Wellness Columnist

Herald-Banner health and wellness columnist Liz Jones operates a yoga, personal training and corporate wellness program soon to expand as Jones Wellness Ranch in Greenville. She holds a Master’s in Organizational Leadership and Strategic Management.

April is stress awareness month! The weather lately has definitely been creating some stress.

I don’t like severe storms, and barometric pressure reeks havoc on my migraines, so I’ve learned ways to manage my feelings of anxiety when the wind blows hard.

I also work at a day job that is high-paced and high-stress, so it’s important to me to stay healthy and manage my stress. Whatever the root of stress you’re feeling, it’s important that you find ways to manage it.

As part of stress awareness month, I’d like to share some facts and tips:

Chronic stress can show up in many ways from minor to serious:  sleep disturbances, heart issues, weight gain, wrinkles y’all, rasied blood pressure, headaches, anxiety and depression. Stress can also exasperate chronic conditions.

Following is a list of some of my favorite stress relief tactics.

Mala/prayer beads

Yoga

fitness

meditation

Get quiet: listen to music – I like some Don Henley “Last Worthless Evening” or “Soulshine” by the Allman Brothers for my really-needing-to-feel-it music.

Get loud: play angry chick music like Alanis Morissette for 80s hair band and use your air drums.

Create art

color mandalas

martial arts

talk to someone

be there for someone else

have a night out

have a spa night in

watch a sad TV show or movie and have a good cry

feel your feelings

I hope April is stress-free for you!, Or I hope you find some good ways to manage your stress.

Have a happy Easter and stay safe.

Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co  or through her website at LizJones.co.

