April is stress awareness month! The weather lately has definitely been creating some stress.
I don’t like severe storms, and barometric pressure reeks havoc on my migraines, so I’ve learned ways to manage my feelings of anxiety when the wind blows hard.
I also work at a day job that is high-paced and high-stress, so it’s important to me to stay healthy and manage my stress. Whatever the root of stress you’re feeling, it’s important that you find ways to manage it.
As part of stress awareness month, I’d like to share some facts and tips:
Chronic stress can show up in many ways from minor to serious: sleep disturbances, heart issues, weight gain, wrinkles y’all, rasied blood pressure, headaches, anxiety and depression. Stress can also exasperate chronic conditions.
Following is a list of some of my favorite stress relief tactics.
Mala/prayer beads
Yoga
fitness
meditation
Get quiet: listen to music – I like some Don Henley “Last Worthless Evening” or “Soulshine” by the Allman Brothers for my really-needing-to-feel-it music.
Get loud: play angry chick music like Alanis Morissette for 80s hair band and use your air drums.
Create art
color mandalas
martial arts
talk to someone
be there for someone else
have a night out
have a spa night in
watch a sad TV show or movie and have a good cry
feel your feelings
I hope April is stress-free for you!, Or I hope you find some good ways to manage your stress.
Have a happy Easter and stay safe.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
