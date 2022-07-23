This week when the morning weather report said the afternoon temperature was going to hit 104-108 degrees, I got cranky quickly.
It was early in the morning. I had to go outside to water goats and I became “pre-annoyed,” experiencing the negative experience of 104 degree weather. Thinking about how sticky and disgusting it was going to be, I got in a bad mood fast.
But then I walked outside… it was probably around 7:30am and the weather was perfect, probably in the 80s. It was a beautiful morning and although I was not looking forward to the heat coming our way that afternoon, it occurred to me that I had just made myself experience the unpleasantness of it already.
Our thoughts often are the steering wheel to our physical experience. Our mind doesn’t always distinguish the thinking about bad things versus actually experiencing unpleasantness.
The mind is a powerful tool in our wellnes and – although, at times, we need more help to emerge from depression, anxiety or crabbines – but other times, by redirecting our thoughts and our focus, we can circumvent some of life’s disagreeable moments.
In those moments how can we step out of the perceived angst and refresh our spirit?
I was recently reading an old article about Bhakti yoga, which is referred to as, “The Yoga of Love.”
Bhakti is defined as the path of devotion, which, along with the path of knowledge and karma, and the path of action or service to others, is believed to be the road to enlightenment.
It made me think how we can shift into a place of light by being of service, by educating ourselves to understand the human experience, by learning tolerance and acceptance, and by spending time in mediation or prayer, setting our intentions and our mission each day.
Another way to refresh our spirit is to honor our body by giving it goodness and nutrition. Tonight I was making a delicious and refreshing concoction of body nourishing love.
So if you are looking for a yummy, fresh and body-positive potion, I’d like to share a favorite Liz Jones original recipe with you.
I make this regularly and don’t always use green tea for a base. You can do it with or without.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.