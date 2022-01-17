I have so much fitness equipment at my house, I could start my own public gym. However, I still pay for a gym membership because of certain things I like to use.
People often mentally debate a gym membership. Is it worth it to pay for a gym membership? The answer really depends on the individual.
For me, the answer is a resounding, “yes.”
But this time of year, and since COVID hit hard, I feel that taking sabbatical from the gym is a good idea.
It’s when I can’t seem to decide, that I end up either half-baking a workout or skipping my training session that day, which is not the best choice.
So, I have put together a list of pros and cons for different types and places for training sessions, to help you make the big decisions.
The Gym
Pros
• the most updated and well-maintained equipment.
• staff to help you and answer questions, especially if you are new to the gym.
• the chance to meet new people or make friends.
• access to a full body’s worth of machines, and free weights, as well as specialized items like a glute machine, ab trainer, massage chairs and other amenities.
• just being at a gym makes you more likely to complete an enthusiastic workout session.
Cons
• people on equipment.
• germs (although my gym does a pretty good job with cleaning, there are still people there breathing, sneezing, touching things).
• you pay whether you show up or not.
Home workouts
Pros
• you can train in your underwear – less laundry!
• most equipment will be a one-time expense.
• you can easily get ready for work, going out, etc. after training at home where all of your things are.
• you don’t have to talk to anyone; and, nobody is looking at you (other than your family who you chose to have in your home).
Cons
• it is really easy to hang laundry on, or take a nap on, home equipment! (the likeliness of doing that at the gym is way less)
• it’s easy to become distracted by kids, pets, and things you notice as you are trying to train.
• sometimes the family in your home is more likely to pull you away from what you are wanting to focus on.
• less variety of equipment.
Whatever you decide, do something; move!
If you have a lot of apprehension about going to a gym because you are self-conscious or feel like you don’t know what you are doing, I cannot stress enough that the gym should always be a safe space – for all bodies and for all levels of confidence.
If you feel like you do need help building your confidence or learning how to safely and effectively use free weights or equipment, please hire a trainer to work with you.
A trainer can help you get started and help to keep you moving in the right direction.
Don’t rely on your trainer to get the results for you though. If you are only meeting with your trainer once a week and when you leave the gym you are not changing any eating habits that may be holding you back, or you aren’t doing your “homework” from the trainer, don’t be surprised at any lack of progress.
Most professional trainers are able to work with you at home or in the gym, so you can start where ever you are comfortable and later change up your routine.
Be sure, no matter where you decide to further your wellness journey, to iron out some time just for you.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
