It took me a long time this week to decide what to write about. With the state of the world, it’s hard to land on what is important, beyond the obvious. It finally came to me that we are all currently holding our breath, literally and figuratively.
As individuals and as a collective our breath has become shallow and covered. I’ve found myself several times stuck in a thought of “forgetting” how to breathe.
This time of year is always the worst for my allergies,. Tree pollen is high (or mold, dust, grass pollen) and my eyes, nose, and lungs take on a heavy load. To make this allergy season worse, due to the pandemic, my weekly allergy shots do not meet the CDC guidelines of being an essential medical procedure. So those of us with allergies or asthma are more vulnerable to breathing issues even before adding the COVID concerns.
So, I’ve found myself not focusing on deep breathing exercises that, as a yoga and wellness professional, I know are necessary to physiological and psychological health.
I had to make a mindful effort to focus on lung health and to strengthen my lungs, support my immune system and keep my nervous system in parasympathetic mode rather than completely letting my germ-phobic, anxiety-laced, panic-induced thoughts take control.
First, I take the CDC guidelines seriously and have been self-isolating as much as possible, and using best practices when necessary to go out for my job. I don’t want to wear a mask, but I will wear a mask. I don’t want to not hug, but I am keeping my 6-foot distance as much as possible. I don’t want to not see the people I care about face-to-face and have limited contact within the guidelines. I’m grateful to be working, although it increases my vulnerability. I’m grateful ranch work is still essential so my son can come take care of animals, although we have to restrict contact when he is here. I am grateful my healthcare workers are doing their best to stay safe, even though it means I don’t have access to my regular quality care.
Our breath is our life-force, so here are some lung strengthening practices I encourage you to implement.
• Practice diaphragm breathing. Take long, slow breaths, filling the belly, then the chest. Hold between the inhale and the exhale. This strengthens the lungs and activates the Vagus nerve which is believed to help increase the body’s immunity and reduces anxiety. Start by practicing three breathes. Move up to 10 breaths. Work your way up to a two minute, five minute, and then 10-minute practice.
• Sipping breath: breathe in, as if sipping through a straw. Hold the breath for several seconds. Slowly increase the time you breathe in and hold.
• Practice good posture, keep the chest open. Add heart-opening postures to your yoga practice (or add them even if you don’t have a current yoga practice). Put a pillow or yoga mat behind your shoulders and lay on the ground with your palms facing up. This is a very simple heart-opening posture.
• Take a hot bath. Let the steam help open the lungs.
• Good vibrations. Vibration and percussion to the back, as used in massage therapy and bodywork, can relieve congestion in the lungs. Firm but gentle pressure helps.
Sip hot green tea and consume antioxidant foods.
• Interval cardiovascular training or low impact cardio exercise. Be sure to talk to your medical professional before partaking in any new exercise program.
Stay healthy and well.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.