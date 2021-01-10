Happy New Year!
Imagine the Possibilities. What have you envisioned for this calendar year? What are you grateful for in the past year? What do you want to release?
My personal themes and intentions for 2021 are to ebb and flow more with natural rhythms, and to focus on a happy heart.
When we become out of synch with our natural rhythms, with the world around us, we can begin to feel the effects of pushing against homeostasis – fighting the flow.
For example, our hormones fluctuate throughout the month.
Some days we naturally have more energy and focus. Other days we ay be more prone to headaches, more tired or more generally out of sorts.
If we force ourselves to push through, using things like extra caffeine and sugar to “get a boost,” we may not only be creating a vicious cycle of fatigue, but we are not honoring our rhythm of our being. Here are some ways we can readjust to get back in synch.
• Set a sunrise alarm. Sunrise and sunset are ever changing. While it is a good practice to stick to bedtime close to the same tie nightly, our bodies are made to rise with the sun, or at least become active with the daylight.
If your schedule doesn’t allow you to rise with the sun, I recommend getting a Zen alarm clock that gradually lights a room before setting off a waking alarm.
• Set monthly goals. Humans typically have a natural rhythm of 28-31 days. Set your goals with a reflection period of the month before, release what didn’t work and integrate what did, envision what you want in the month ahead and then take action.
You can synch with the schedule that works for you, whether it is with the first, second, third and fourth week of the month. You could synch with your personal energy cycle or with something in nature that speaks to you.
• Plan your workouts around your rhythms.
I try to set heavier training sessions in the afternoons and stick to low impact activities on Mondays.
• Prepare meals around what your body needs at different times.
For example, I’ll eat red meat after giving blood and around lower energy times in my personal rhythm. I know when my body seems to be craving more iron.
• I do my food prep most weeks when I can be most mindful and plan the week ahead and modify it to my schedule and activities to come.
Whatever resonates for you, I encourage you to connect with your natural rhythms and go with the flow in 2021.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
