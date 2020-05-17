May is Mental Health Awareness month. I have spent a good amount of my career working with people who have a diagnosis affecting their mental health.
I have worked on health and wellness goals with clients who were specifically diagnosed with severe, persistent mental health disability; and many people with dual diagnosis of IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) and mental health concerns. Also I have worked in residential programs such as domestic violence and sexual assault shelters, and I have worked in homeless advocacy and child advocacy — all of which have a high level of clients needing mental health services.
There is still a huge stigma in our nation about mental illness, but one in five people are struggling with mental illness. According to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org/mhstats, one in 25 adults experience severe symptoms, and, 17 percent of youth 6-17 years old experience a mental health disorder. The numbers are staggering.
Suicide rates are astounding. Mental illness is as common as someone having green eyes or left handedness. Most everyone has someone in their family struggling with mental illness.
However, the shame that has been attached to having a mental illness sends many people into denial and steers them away from seeking the help they need to be healthy.
There is a ripple effect from undiagnosed and/or untreated mental illness, from someone’s ability to properly parent, substance abuse, criminal activity, to quality of life, the ability to hold a job or maintain a healthy relationship. We need to lift the stigma and encourage people, all people, to obtain the services and medical intervention needed in order to maintain health.
Mental illness is not a choice. Just like cancer, kidney disease or allergies, people do not choose to have a mental illness and should not be shamed for having one.
Even more, they should be commended for their bravery for seeking help, and taking personal responsibility in their lives when they are able. You can’t control your diagnosis but you can do your best, within your abilities, to manage symptoms.
Whether you are working with a health care professional to find non-medical ways to help maintain mental health or you need medical intervention, you are in charge of your health when you take the steps to get help.
Mental illness can have many faces, from rich to poor, rural and metro areas. Mental illness does not discriminate. However, access to services and treatment diminishes with poverty.
Addressing mental wellness can improve overall wellness for many people, and, improving physical wellness can help to improve mental wellness.
Ken Jue, the founder of the InShape program, said, “People experiencing mental illness die, on average, 25 years younger than the general population. It is morally indefensible to accept the status quo and do nothing to alter this situation.”
Research shows that just having a mental illness increases your risk of premature death, with no other factors involved.
When I taught classes for InShape clients, one of the things I focused on was mindfulness and relaxation exercises with yoga.
Many cases of mental illness are related to an inadequate level of serotonin and yoga has been shown to help reduce suffering associated with mental illness.Yoga has been shown to increase serotonin levels, activate the parasympathetic nervous system (the rest and digest “relaxation” mode of our bodies, and enhances the Vagus nerve functioning which is responsible for regulating heartbeat and breath.
We also focused on nutrition and gut health and how a healthy gut has been shown to decrease symptoms from mental health disability. Gut health is linked to mental health.
One of the things I taught clients was to how to safely and cheaply make homemade sauerkraut, which is a great source of probiotics. I also like to drink Kombucha, vegan kefir.
Nutrition must be an individualized plan for each person, so check with your medical provider before making any drastic changes in your eating habits.
Also, many insurances will pay for you to get dietician services if you are at risk for some diseases. I encourage you to check with your plan and take advantage of that amazing resource!
Stay well, stay safe.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.