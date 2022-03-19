So it seems like time is speeding up! And although I’m pretty sure we only had two weeks of winter, it seems like last summer was far far away.
And although our actual cold season in Texas is short, once daylight savings hits it feels like coming out of hibernation.
Now is the time that we start sprouting seeds, and getting the ground ready for planting.
For those of us who keep bees, we are preparing our equipment for a new hives and making room for more brood in the old hives that survived.
When I lived up north in Wisconsin, this is the time of year when the sap in trees started running from the maples. The weather would begin to warm up, and the taps on the trees give liquid gold – also known as maple syrup.
This time of year, truly, is when the world comes alive again.
Babies are being born; animals are in breeding seasons – including the coyotes in the woods. If you live in a country like I do, you’ll see more activity and you’ll hear more howling.
And if you are like most of the rest of nature, you might start to feel more energy, and want to get outside more as the weather gets nicer.
Personally I hate daylight savings time, and don’t think we should change back or forward.
I believe it really messes people up.
I think western ideas of time are very strange. I believe we all would be more productive if we slept and woke with our natural rhythms, but that’s a whole different topic.
But, the one thing I do like about this time of year when the clocks change, is that suddenly I am typically getting home from work with daylight left.
That has a huge impact on my mood to be able to be home for a while after work and be able to be outside in my yard, talk to my goats and to my pig Blue, who believe it or not, insists I spend time with him every day as soon as I get home because he needs his belly rubbed.
And then I have time to let my dogs run in the yard, and they of course have to sniff inspect me to determine how many other dogs I have petted throughout my day.
For me it makes a huge difference having that bit of daylight time to get in my home, decompress some, and not get home, feed animals in the dark, take a shower, go to bed, get up and work again.
It makes it seem like there is some home time, rather than just work, shower, sleep, repeat.
Although we have the same 24 hours in every day daylight has a huge effect on circadian rhythms, and moods and even anxiety, depression, and it can affect hunger and eating patterns as well.
So, hopefully, once you get past the initial tiredness of that elusive missing hour of sleep we all lost, that extra bit of daylight at the end of the day will help boost your serotonin, or maybe that extra warm will get yourself moving to add a little fun, or a little exercise, or, better yet, both at once to your day.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.