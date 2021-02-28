The birds and the bees ... No, not “those” birds and bees. Ha ha, the ACTUAL birds and bees.
As you know, the recent weather with below freezing temperatures was dangerous and detrimental to many people. And , the weather affected the animals, including the birds and the bees (who are insects of course).
At Jones Wellness Ranch, part of our vision and mission is to be as sustainable as functionally possible. We are not fully “off-grid,” but will incorporate sustainable living practices into what we do on the ranch. In the future we will have some off-grid modalities such as solar energy and composting, as well as reusing and repurposing as many materials as possible.
I implement many things now, and many projects are under way. I am a tough chick and spend a lot of time outdoors, but am also more of a glamper than a camper, so some things, like flushing toilets and internet are on-grid “luxuries” that I enjoy and intend to keep in some capacity, no matter how close we get to nature in other ways.
Other things we are doing to support the environment include putting bird habitat houses around the property. I also have beehives. Recently, you may have seen lots of birds that didn’t make it through the weather – many froze, many starved through the few days of below freezing weather we had. So this week’s column is focusing on how supporting those resources can help in our own wellness.
“How are birds and bees a part of wellness?” you may ask. You have probably heard the famous quote “If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years to live.” The quote has been attributed to Einstein, or others, but wherever the quote initiated, it makes a good point.
Bees are not the only pollinators; birds and butterflies, along with select other species, also pollinate vegetation. Which in turn, is part of photosynthesis, generating oxygen and growing many plants, which creates food for humans, and, for those of us who are meat eaters, creates for the food for our food.
Honeybees are the primary source of pollination for flowering plants, to my understanding of the role of my girls. I plant a pollinator garden to attract and feed honeybees and butterflies and put up bluebird habitat houses to help the bird population.
Following are ways bees can promote your health:
Pollination – as noted above.
Honey, bee pollen and Royal Jelly – as always, check with your doctor if you have any allergies, diabetes or other medical concerns and never give honey to babies.
If honey is an appropriate option for you, honey is one of the world’s perfect foods. I eat raw, local honey each morning to help with my allergies. The closer to home the honey comes from the more it is likely to help.
Honey is antifungal and antibacterial and can be beneficial in numerous ways. Honey and Royal Jelly can boost energy levels. Honey is high in antioxidants and some studies show it can help lower blood pressure and reduce bad cholesterol.
Honey can assist in burn and wound healing. Honey can help suppress coughs and soothe sore throats. Honey is full of good enzymes, amino acids, B vitamins, vitamin C and minerals.
Royal jelly is the substance the nurse bees feed to bee larva to make a Queen. It is known for its high nutrient value and anti-inflammatory properties. Royal Jelly is said to help increase collagen production and protect the skin from UV rays. Bee pollen is said to boost liver health and reduce stress.
Beeswax – using natural beeswax candles and beauty product can reduce your footprint on the planet as well as reduce the amount of chemicals released into your home. Beeswax is also said to help with digestive issues and reduce pain and swelling.
Keep in mind, when consuming bee products, that bees put in a lot of work in to create the honey for food stores. We need to create an environment where they can replenish.
There are so many more benefits than space allows me to list.
If you’d like to learn more about bees, Hunt County has recently started a Hunt County Beekeepers Association that has monthly gathering and education opportunities, as well as offering resources online. Search on Facebook for “HCBA” or “Hunt County Beekeepers Association.”
Liz Jones can be reached a liz@lizjones.co or through Facebook at Jones Wellness Ranch. Her website is www.lizjones.co. Jones has a master’s degree and is an advanced yoga teacher, personal trainer and trained in nutrition and herbal healing. She offers Vedic Thai Bodywork, along with yoga workshops and is building Jones Wellness Ranch on 13 acres north of Greenville, Texas.
