Ah support, the act of holding something up, to make secure.
The topic of support has been in my mind lately. I often talk with clients about identifying their support system to ensure they have a strong network in place.
When people trip up making positive change, it can be traced back to a few key things missing in their success plan - one of those being no support.
I started thinking about what my personal support system looks like and the importance it plays.
Accepting support
One barrier to having a good support system is first, to get out of our own way.
For me, as I put in some work breaking down my “personal story” of feeling a lack of support, I began to realize I have built up some pretty thick walls.
Feling attached to the identity of “strong, independent, woman,” in some ways is awesome. In other ways, having “attachment” to that role and understanding the reasons why, helps to get to the root of a feeling of lack when it comes to having support.
Not having to rely on someone, for fear of disappointment or being afraid of feeling I’m a burden to someone, keeps my walls up.
Not needing outside validation is one of my double-edge swords of characteristics: On one hand, having a shield to avoid being hurt by the opinions of or acts of others; on the other hand, a strength and attempt at non-attachment to outcomes, opinions, and things outside of myself.
So if you have trouble identifying your support system, look at your inner needs.
define support
Next, begin to identify what support would look like to you.
Whether your goal is to have a successful fitness routine, better health, to get a degree – you need to know support means to you to achieve those ends.
If you don’t know what support looks like, it is hard to feel you have it.
For me, support means someone having my back, behind my back. For example, I have an art installation in the Hunt County Art Walk. Having someone acknowledge and share that, and be excited about it, and to go see my work, means more than you know.
Someone who shows up and shows an interest. Someone showing a genuine interest in what I’m involved in, what my goals and dreams are, what I want to accomplish, what brings me joy or contentment.
How Can I Help
For me the phrase, “How can I help?” goes a long way.”
As with “love languages,” each person will experience support in different ways.
I feel cared for by acts of service, such as someone going to take care of my animals, to fix something around my ranch or my house, and to bring me lunch if I don’t have time to go eat. All those really go a long way.
I asked my partner how he defines support. He said it is having someone to talk to; to know they will listen and give positive feedback with your well-being in mind.
Natural Support
So, when thinking about your support system, first look close – look at family, friends, maybe coworkers.
Remember, a support person does NOT have to fulfill ALL of your support needs in order to be a strong part of your support system.
Maybe your partner listens to you talk about what you struggle with and shows an interest in your goal, but you have a coworker who will go to the gym with you one day a week, and your brother calls to check in to see how you are doing. They each play a different role, but together make a strong support network.
Other Support
I wanted to feel more connected to my community after being in Greenville for several years, so recently I joined the art league, Troupe D’lish – a local dance troupe, and I attend chamber events.
I sought out support network opportunities.
I also connect with my fellow yoga practitioners and fitness folks online and I try to stay in touch with my old friends from Wisconsin by reaching periodically to check in.
And please include me in your support network, I’m always here to connect, answer questions and offer encouragement.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
