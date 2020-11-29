I dedicate this week’s column to my friend Dennis Strickland.
If you did not know Dennis, he passed this week and was a community treasure.
This week in our series on the Limbs of Yoga, I’ll be discussing Svadhyaya — self-study.
Dennis’s life was a beautiful example of self-study.
This shows from his social consciousness group, to his wellness support page, to him being the most supportive human being of the arts in our community and, being an artist and creator.
Dennis truly lived a life that was one of introspection and studying of self and how his place in his Embodied spirit had an impact on the world around him.
Svadhyaya is about self-examination and asking questions in life of purpose and reflection.
In this time of Thanksgiving, we can apply Svadhyaya by looking inward and bringing awareness to the areas where we are “wanting” and desiring, and we can attempt to shift our minds toward what we are grateful and thankful for to put intentions into the world of abundance of what we want to become.
Dennis was a person who encouraged others to do this by example. In expressions through social justice, he worked with homeless people for many years of his career, taking his blessings of “having” to bring comfort and resources to those who have not.
Dennis was grateful for his weight loss transformation and often talked about losing more than 100 pounds in his own introspective journey of working toward his physical and emotional health. He shared that journey with others.
He was an encourager of all things love and light, he spent a lot of his time in thoughtful contemplation and then gifted those around him with what he learned.
He was an example of self-awareness, acknowledging the struggles he had growing up and learning to accept and enjoy being himself, to be comfortable in his own being.
He was a safe space for others to be themselves.
Dennis was a proponent for art as a form of self-examination and self-knowledge. He brought that concept to fruition, from his songs he shared with us in joy and in reflection, to creativity through painting and drawing as an expression of our inner journey.
Dennis wore colorful scarves and sweaters to outwardly express the colors of his personality, and the bubbly, joyous love for those around him.
He enjoyed art through encouraging writers expressing their experience through the art of words.
As a community, we mourn the loss of an icon, but he left a legacy in the world.
As an individual, I miss and mourn my friend who brought a smile to my face when I would see him and always had something sweet to say.
I’ll miss knowing when I go sit at the Texan to do my computer work at times while I drink my coffee, to not see him there.
He was a real angel here on earth and we all know it’s always five o’clock in heaven now that Dennis is there.
