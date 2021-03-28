Stress and anxiety and it’s affect on health – this is a topic that I am very familiar with.
Although I am a yoga instructor and have taught many classes on guided imagery, relaxation and mindful intention, for me, the old saying holds true: “We teach most what we need to learn.”
Any good teacher, or writer for that matter, may tell you we are constantly learning, addressing our own hypocrisies, and finding out new things to teach and share from our own experience.
As a kid, I remember certain instances of having anxiety, like being on a high board at the pool and suddenly not being able to move forward or go back down the ladder.
Or as a teen, dealing with migraines and stomach problems, and working while trying to finish high school and living away from home.
Then as a young mother, raising a child on my own while working two jobs and going to college full-time. Some days I felt like I just couldn’t do it all.
Later, when my son was in the hospital in a coma after he was in an accident, the stress was so immense my hair would come out in handfuls when I would take ten minutes out of his ICU room to go take a shower.
There are many times in my life that I have had first-hand experience with stress and anxiety. There are many reasons I was drawn to yoga and meditation, and I often have to revisit all that I know to keep it an active and living part of my world.
Everyone has stress, whether from being overworked, or in a job that does not fulfill, or, on the other side of the coin, being unemployed or underemployed.
Many people struggle with money-issues throughout their lives. Others may have difficult home lives, or be predisposed to anxiety due to family history and chemical imbalances in their brain.
Some people have multiple factors that cause them to feel “stressed out.”
Or maybe they just have occasional stress from being stuck in traffic, a messy house that needs to be cleaned, or running kids to soccer practice while trying to figure out what to make for dinner after getting home from work.
We are an overworked, under-active, overloaded, sleep-deprived society, so the connection to stress related diseases and symptoms is becoming more and more common.
In a recent study by ComPsych http://www.compsych.com/resources/featured-resources/746-wellness-trends-ereport?doc=premium_content/ereport_wellness_trends.pdf, it showed that 33 percent of employees felt tense or anxious most of the time. Anxiety is shown to be the 7th most common health problem in the United States.
“This is significant because anxiety can cause or worsen several of the health problems that rank above it, including high blood pressure (No. 1) and headaches (No. 6). Anxiety and chronic stress also can lead to poor dietary and lifestyle choices, which in turn can cause serious health problems.”
Anxiety can show up as symptoms of other issues, such as arm pain, tingling in your limbs, chest pains, heart fluttering and, as noted above, it can increase risk of high blood pressure, headaches, and even make someone more prone to sickness and less able to recover from other ailments.
Anxiety and related symptoms can have a serious negative impact on individuals and cost employers a great deal of money and productivity due to sick days and absenteeism.
Finding ways to manage stress such as massage, yoga, meditation, and vacation time, are are important to stay well.
Getting enough rest and exercise, as well as eating well are proven ways to help alleviate stress.
If you find that you are having chronic stress symptoms, it’s important to talk to your health care provider and talk about other ways to help you feel better.
Liz Jones is a personal trainer certified through National Federation of Professional Trainers and the Cooper Institute and has been a health and wellness professional for more than 25 years. She owns Liz Jones Wellness, LLC and Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville, Texas. Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
