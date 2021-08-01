I’ve been getting a lot of “messages from the Universe” lately, telling me to be kind to myself, to take care of my needs and to keep moving in the right direction.
Romantic ideas seldom make romantic reality. In my mind I want to be primarily off grid (with internet access to be connected, watch the news and to be able to write) and live in nature, providing health and wellness services while making a prosperous living, having good health care and feeling my best.
In reality, my allergies, bug bites and the heat takes me down whenever I go outside.
In my fantasy life I have time to work on my yoga studio and bodywork room so to have Jones Wellness Ranch where I want it to be and to build my clientele.
This year the weather, and my time and energy levels, did not produce a melon crop and produced minimal landscaping work. It remains to be seen if there will be a honey crop this year, also due to weather and losing a lot of bees and pollinating plants. My pumpkin crop is still a mystery as to whether it will come to fruition.
However, my vision has a beautiful, lush pumpkin patch fromwhich people will want hand pick their family seasonal pumpkins.
I’ll have raw local honey from on-site bees, in cutely decorated containers, as well as herbs I’ve grown organically and harvested, and that teach herbalism and nutritional healing. I imagine living an authentic life being true to myself.
I imagine my path through the woods being mowed clear so I can run and walk through the woods. I imagine that around my outdoor fitness equipment, my well-behaved and strangely accurate goats have kept the grass in check.
I dream of having all my free rangers free-ranging on the ranch and being safe from predators.
And I visualize having a clean house when I get home from work. All of these are things I believe I can create.
However, I often get frustrated, locked up in the mindset of not being there yet. But where really is “there?
In yoga we talk about Abhyasa – steady effort in the direction you want to go.
This has come to me a lot lately – to keep taking steps daily toward the life I want and not be wrapped into the outcome as much as the daily step-by-step actions I take.
Did I do things today that bring me closer to homeostasis? To the life I want to be living? Absolutely yes.
I saw a quote recently that stuck with me, “the unaimed arrow never misses,” which is talking about goals being deceptive. I cannot find the original source of the quote, but it was a profound statement for me.
It helped me to bring my mind back to non-attachment to outcomes, to Abhyasa, to self-acceptance where I am right now, in this moment.
Keep stepping forward into your best future.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.