Can you believe it is already March? It is almost spring and it’s time to get our spring cleaning, spring planting and spring renewal underway. March 19 is the Vernal Equinox, which is, aka, spring time!
If you are a regular reader, you may know I am not a big fan of so-called “New Year’s resolutions” because they often end up being a trap for people setting themselves up for failure and having the same resolutions over and over again each year.
If you are like a lot of people, New Year’s resolutions fall away to business, lack of planning or lack of motivation, or just plain lack of want.
Spring is a time of renewal, symbolically and physically. It is a great time to push forward on goals that may have fallen away, or never even got started. Daylight Saving Time “springs forward,” and we start to feel more energy, experience more daylight and may feel the spring fever come alive. So, if you didn’t make great strides in your goals in the past three months, don’t feel alone!
It has been muddy, it has been dark and it has been crazy busy for many people. It is not too late to get moving or just get started. Or, plain old start over again. I never believe we need a “new you” (Ok, well in all honesty, I think there are a few people I wish they’d get a new them, but that’s more about me than about them working toward their goals — just kidding), but I do believe in building on the positive and continuing to address hypocrisies in our lives, and working to be the best version of ourselves on any given day.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, offering yoga, personal training and corporate wellness programs in Hunt and Rockwall counties.
She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co.
