Human Trafficking – I’ll be presenting on this topic on Tuesday Feb. 1 to the Rotary Satellite Club of Greenville to end Human Trafficking.
I will address creating healing communities in the capacity of working with at-risk young women and men.
In my career of almost 35 years, I have most often worked in human wellness and social justice – in some way healing the human spirit.
I have worked with many, many people who were considered “at-risk.” I was, myself, a foster-kid and someone who would have been considered an “at-risk teen.”
I was able to rise up from the labels, the ACEs dealt to me. I’ve been able to go on to share myself with many others by mentoring teen moms, working with at-risk young women, helping to plan poverty intervention in my community, helping victims of abuse have resources to be survivors, and often by writing and speaking about my journey to help others learn from what my experiences have been.
I consider myself one of the “lucky ones.” So I am very grateful to have been invited to be the guest speaker for a cause that I am honored to be associated with.
The Rotary Satellite Club to End Human Trafficking is working hard in our community to find ways to reach people who are on the streets, who are “at-risk,” and who have been victimized by trafficking in Hunt County.
I will be talking about the big P’s in working with “at-risk” populations: Prevention, Power, Policy and Paychecks.
First, those ACEs I was dealt, if you are a regular reader of my column, you may have guessed are those Adverse Childhood Experiences. I have often mentioned these in my articles.
https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/aces/index.html
The more ACEs one experiences, the more “at-risk,” they are for additional trauma-factors, as well as for early death, and for disease later inlife.
When talking about trafficking, it is important we understand what that means. The Polaris Project has a good online resource for a free certification and human trafficking training, Human Trafficking 101.
Trafficking is defined as “the business of stealing freedom for profit.” In some cases traffickers trick, defraud or physically force victims into selling sex.
Polaris is leading a data-driven social justice movement to fight sex and labor trafficking. Worldwide, 25 million people are trafficked. Polaris is working to “turn knowledge into targeted systems-level strategies to disrupt and prevent human trafficking.
Some of the key risk factors to trafficking are: recent migration, substance use, mental health concerns, involvement with child welfare system, and being a runaway or homeless.
Traffickers identify vulnerable people and prey on them.
Join me on Tuesday, Feb 1 to learn more about the risk factors, and some of the things we can do as parents and concerned community members to be aware and reduce the risks to our neighbors.
Suggested reading list:
The Truth Will Set You Free, But First it Will Piss You Off – Gloria Steinem
Reviving Ophelia: Saving the Selves of Adolescent Girls – Mary Piper, Ph D
#Me Too and You: everything You Need to Know About Consent, Boundaries and More – Halley Bondy
Turning to One Another: Simple Conversations to restore Hope to the Future – Margaret J. Wheatley
Power Source: Taking Charge of Your Life – Bethany Casarjian and Robin Casarjian
The Wounded Woman: healing the Father-Daughter Relationship – Linda Schierse Leonard
Wounded Heart: Hope for Adult Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse (and
Companion workbook) – Dr. Dan B. Allender
Invisible Heroes: Survivors of Trauma and How They Heal – Belleruth Naparstek
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
