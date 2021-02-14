This coming Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and like many holidays, people tend to forget the true sentiment behind it and substitute material, commercial things for what really matters.
Now don’t get me wrong, I LOVE to get flowers and jewelry, but I want to get them all year, not on one designated, price-inflated day. We forget the real meaning of Valentine’s Day.
When my son was little, we used to go to visit our local nursing home in Wisconsin with our dog Jasmine, and on Valentine’s Day many years I would go to visit and tell the story of St. Valentine.
As the story goes, St. Valentine secretly performed wedding ceremonies for soldiers before they went off to war in an effort to bring peace to his country. Peace is one of the greatest forms of love.
Guys, this doesn’t mean that you don’t have to get your lady a nice gift; I promise you that probably is not the road to peace, but maybe you could do something that MEANS a lot more too.
Love Lnguages
There is a great book called, “The 5 Love Languages,” by Gary Chapman. It was recommended to me by a relationship specialist years back, and it is an awesome tool for relationship building, whether with someone you romantically love, someone you care for, or even someone that you work with in which you value your relationship.
Chapman identifies the Love Languages as:
Words of Affirmation
Acts of Service
Receiving Gifts
Quality Time and
Physical Touch
My Love Language is probably Acts of Service (yeah Baby! Mow my lawn, bring me some hay, wash those dishes!! ) and physical touch.
I like all the others too, but those are my strongest ones.
What Chapman explains is how we identify what matters to someone, we can love them the way that they need to be loved.
The main point is that understanding, communication and honoring someone as they are – and showing them love as it means the most to them, not as you most want to give it to them– that makes people feel valued in a relationship.
There is a chart that outlines how to communicate, actions to take, and things to avoid in Love Language.
Visit my Jones Wellness Ranch Facebook page (https://m.facebook.com/pages/Jones Wellness Ranch) to see the chart. I’ve borrowed from this great resource to share this with you. I give the author full credit for his ideas and Fiercemarriage.com for the chart they created.
Wishing you a peaceful Valentine’s Day full of love.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
