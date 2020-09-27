As I write this, today is officially fall. The Autumnal Equinox is also known as mabon, fall or autumn.
Like the leaves on a tree, in the fall, we too need to shed anything that is no longer serving us to prepare ourselves to go within and focus on self-care. It is also the beginning of “Libra season,” when I consider it my personal “New Year” and begin to prep myself for my upcoming next journey of what is to come.
Although “spring cleaning” is something we have all heard of and often participate in, preparing ourselves during the fall to purge and release is as important. Like the tree that lets go of the leaves that are no longer needed to provide the tree nourishment, we can let go of guilt, relationships that are not healthy, we can release fat or bad habits that are not moving us closer to the person we want to be.
This is a time to clean and clear. To sort through stacks of paper, put things in storage, wrap up projects, maybe clean out your closet or your junk drawer. Start with something you can complete in a set amount of time. Begin to clear your space to make room for what you want manifested in your life.
September is National Yoga Month and in honor of that, over the next several weeks, I will begin to focus my column on the eight limbs of yoga and the seven chakras. Each week, I will include a yoga lesson and how it applies to everyday life.
The eight Limbs of Yoga (the foundations of yoga ethics) are:
• Ahimsa- non-violence
• Satya- truthfulness
• Asteya- non-stealing
• Brahmacharya- non-excess
• Aparigraha- non-possessiveness
• Saucha- purity
• Santosha- contentment
• Tapas- self-discipline
• Svadhyaya- self-study
• Ishvara pranidhana- surrender
In the coming weeks we will also focus on each chakra and what energy is believed to coincide with the area of the body. Each chakra aligns with a function of your central nervous system.
The seven main Chakras (energy centers of the body) are:
The first chakra is root chakra. The root chakra is at the base of the spine and is believed to give vitality to the physical body and create life force.
The second chakra is above your navel and covers the lower abdomen up to the naval area. This chakra opens up your reproductive energy and physical force. It opens the ability to change and creates energy to work in harmony with others.
The third chakra is the solar plexus chakra, above your naval and below your chest. This chakra powers the digestive system, metabolism and emotions. It fuels your personal power and ability for self-control.
The fourth chakra is the heart chakra at the center of your chest. This chakra allows you to take charge of the harmony and contentment in your world and allow us to accept love, to be compassionate and to find balance, acceptance and peace.
The fifth chakra is your throat chakra and is the energy center for creating expression, honesty and kindness.
The sixth chakra is the third eye, located between your eyebrows and fuels your intuition and wisdom.
The seventh chakra is the crown, located at the top of the head. This chakra is believed to open you to divine energy, your higher self and gives you the ability to selflessly serve others.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
