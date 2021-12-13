Oh poo!
Oddly enough, the subject of digestive issues and poo-poo has come up quite a lot in conversations lately.
As a wellness professional, talking about bodily functions does not phase me, butI don’t like “bathroom humor” – so I understand that the topic may make you cringe.
For the purpose of this article, I will refer to all bowel functions as “poo.” Your poo can tell a lot about your overall health and wellbeing at times.
Most people I know have issues with it from time to time, typically having trouble staying regular. Often people do not get enough fiber, water or probiotics, all of which are vital to keep your bodily functions on track.
I often recommend taking live probiotics, always drinking an adequate amount of water, and eating a high fiber diet.
As you may know, I recently turned 50 and had the dubious honor of being due for a colonoscopy.
I am a health-conscious person and like to get things out of the way and get ’er done .
I also try to take advantage of the screenings through my medical insurance, especially those with no cost.
Each October, during my birth month, I get my annual exam, my obgyn exam and a mammogram. Doing so during my birthday month helps me to know when I am due for screenings – it’s kind of my annual detail cleaning to ensure there is not something I need to be concerned about. So I figured I would bite the bullet and get my colonoscopy out of the way.
First, I strongly encourage everyone to get screenings when they are recommended.
There is a reason insurance companies have them as “no cost in most cases” and many health plans and employers offer discounts and incentives to get them done because preventative screenings save lives, and save money for individuals and employers.
Early detection of potentially deadly and disabling disease increases survival rates, and decreases costs long-term. So, please, follow the recommendations!
A cautionary note: some plans will cover the cost of the colonoscopy, but not the prescription for the prep needed for the procedure. Check with your plan and if it is not covered, talk to your doctor about less expensive alternatives or use a prescription assistance program like Good Rx.
(Note: there are several different companies. I use for one prescription that is not covered by my medical insurance and it saves me about $60 on the one prescription).
So, I got set up to take my colonoscopy. I took a day off of work and had the day prior laid out so that once I was done with the work I needed for the day, I could begin the prep.
So that afternoon I shook up the mixture of prep concoction #1. Allegedly it was “mango” flavored, but it was, what I can only imagine taking a swig of sewer water might taste like.
But I know, you must drink it all or you have to start the process all over again. So drink it I did. And part of the prep is not eating at all the day before, after a very light snack in the morning of prep, and nothing, not even water, the day of the procedure or after your last dose of the prep.
I am a very hangry person when I don’t eat. Not that I need to consume large amounts of food, but being told I can’t have any solid food had me irritable right out of the gate. I got myself some bone broth and tried to drink some whenever the hunger pangs struck.
So after I drank the mango sewer water beverage, the effects quickly kicked in. OH MY GOODNESS… and I am using the word goodness, because I know I cannot use certain words if I want my column in print… I was pretty sure throughout the day that I was going to keel right over and had entered one of the 9 circles of hell and mentally reviewed my entire life of what I needed to do penance for. At one point I considered just laying on the floor in my guest bathroom, but was afraid I would not be able to get back to an upright position.
I won’t go into all the gory details, but will tell you, at another point in the evening I made myself a makeshift “depends” with a doggie training pee pad and granny panties… just in case…. Then came round 2. 8 hours before the procedure, I had to wake up and drink the “fruit punch” flavored mixture. All I have to say about that is, in this day and age of technology, medicine and processed food flavoring, they really should be able to do better. I am gagging while reliving the day now as I type. I finally did end up laying on a mat, right outside of the guest bathroom, curled up in a ball, covered by a blanket.
By the time my ride was ready to bring me to my procedure at 7am the next morning I was so hungry, thirsty and almost in tears. Once I got to the hospital and they got me to the area for the colonoscopy, it was a piece of cake (mmmm cake!), they
gave me anesthesia and the next thing I knew I was awake and drinking orange juice.
I was so relieved to have it over with!
I got the all clear – so I don’t have to do it again for an entire decade! I know I don’t make the prep sound very appealing, but really the procedure itself was very easy and I can now check it off my healthcare list.
And if I can live through it, so can you. You may even be less of a wuss than I was through the whole thing.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.