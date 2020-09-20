I have been a yoga teacher for many years. I have taught people from all walks of life and from all range of ability. I have worked with people that had severe disabilities including both physical disability and severe mental illness. I have worked with people who were athletes and had done yoga for many years.
Most of the people I have come across in my classes have had some unique needs. Whether it was due to a medical condition, an injury, a mental block to oppose, insecurities or what have you, I firmly believe that almost everyone can do yoga in some capacity. I do recommend if you have any medical conditions or if you’re over a certain age that you always consult your medical professional before starting any type of fitness program.
Most well-trained yoga teachers can work with students to create modifications to all poses. There are many different aspects to yoga, including the physical poses which we call asana. There is also breath work which we call pranayama. And there is the meditation in focus part of yoga.
There are many aspects to yoga. Yoga can be the spiritual side of yoga where you are implementing the eight limbs of yoga including non-violent actions and thoughts along with the other limbs. In the coming weeks my focus in my column will be on yoga being accessible to everyone. I will also focus on the eight limbs of yoga and be deeper meanings behind why we practice yoga.
I encourage you to dip your toe in if you’ve never been or to get back to implementing yoga in your life if you fallen away from it. Even as a yoga teacher for many years now my yoga practice abs and flows.
If you’re looking for a local class or recommendations for online yoga classes please send me an email at Liz@LizJones.co and I’m happy to make recommendations if you let me know where you live and what type of yoga program you’re looking for.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
