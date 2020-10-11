Last week in my column we focused on the idea of Ahimsa - non-violence. As you take your wellness and yoga practice off the mat, and head into the world, keep in mind October is domestic violence awareness month and support organization that work for violence prevention.
This week we will discuss Satya - truthfulness, the second limb.
As I have mentioned before, the limbs do not necessarily build on each other but intertwine. As I’ve said in previous weeks, we will focus on how the eight limbs of yoga apply to our lives, or at least my perspective on how they apply to mine. For me, I think truthfulness is extremely important and we should strive to tell the truth even in small matters. More so, I believe this limb is more about being authentic than it is about just not lying.
I believe shame is one of the root causes of a lot of suffering and societal issues. When someone feels they must hide a part of themselves, or there is something about them that is “not good enough,” “bad,” or will be made fun of, people build walls and with that, create suffering.
By working toward being our authentic selves, we are talking steps toward being self-accepting, self-loving and more authentic.
We live in a society where we hide behind filters, cover ourselves with face masks by necessity, we present to the world our Instgram/Facebook selves.
We are encouraged to present ourselves as fearless, without fault and literally from the best angle.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ll take 15 pictures to make sure I’m not showing any second chin on a post, but we are conditioned by society to do so, to hide our wrinkles, our hair sparkles, our weaknesses and our perceived personal flaws.
The example this week I’d like to focus on in honor of Oct. 10 being World Mental Health Day, is in one step toward creating Satya and truthfulness, we focus on removing stigma and shame from mental illness.
During this time in our world where crisis is imminent, and more people are isolated and alone, I challenge you to reach out to someone struggling to talk about their mental illness. Offer support without judgement. And if you struggle with mental illness, get help, talk to your doctor, talk to your family.
Understand your mental illness, don’t be afraid to ask questions about your diagnosis and if your treatment plan is working for you or not. Mental illness is as common as someone having green eyes or left-handedness. It is an ILLNESS just like cancer, diabetes or high blood pressure. People do not choose to have mental illness, but they can choose to seek help and to support others the same as they would if someone you know was suffering from any other illness. Lift the curtain, lift the shame society has attached to this important wellness issue.
I look forward to connecting with you on Facebook www.facebook.com/lizjones.co
If you need help finding someone to talk to about mental illness, here are some resources:
NAMI https://www.nami.org/Home
Lakes Regional MHMR 903-455-3987
Suicide Prevention Hotline 800-273-8255
ADAPT Mobile Mental Health crisis evaluation 888-411-9745
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
