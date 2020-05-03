Although our world has greatly changed, we are still very fortunate to have the world we live in, and for the country we reside in.
Many people during this time have either shifted their focus to being more reliant on nature, or more reliant on technology, or we find ourselves more reliant on both.
I find trying to be more reliant on nature enjoyable … most of the time! Some of the time it can be frustrating trying to grow crops and have soil that’s not cooperating. It’s interesting to watch so many people attempt to become homesteaders during the one month or maybe two that they have to cut back and grocery store trips. Everybody is a baker, everybody’s a gardener, and everybody’s a seamstress.
I love seeing the Facebook posts.
I really enjoy seeing peoples’ recipes showing how they are making things without certain ingredients.
And I love that everybody who knows how to sew is making masks and donating them to those who are on the front lines.
Or people are becoming creative and sharing their art, their music, and their creations in the kitchen.
If nothing else good comes out of this time, more people respecting the earth and focusing on their gifts is a blessing.
Many of us have also become more reliant on technology.
This is where I struggle, as I am sometimes technology challenged. I can usually figure things out after a while but I am the person that had a flip phone far, far longer than it was socially acceptable – to the point where my friends made fun of me.
And, I am the person who still has CDs in the CD player – and to be honest, still had cassette tapes. I rebel from having to buy new things when the old things work just fine.
However, I need technology to work for me better. I am reliable being on internet connections as a writer, I don’t watch a lot of TV but I’d like to be able to use my on-demand and often can’t because it will buff her every few minutes and I don’t have the patience for it. I guess that’s the price I pay for living closer to nature and further from a decent signal.
I often work from home and have to rely on mobile printers, internet connections, good phone signals and the ability to watch videos for training and connect for meetings.
I’d love to hear from all of you to learn how the past few months have shifted your focus and helped you become more mindful of what it is you rely on every day.
Send me an email at liz@lizjones.CO or join me on Facebook and let me know what you’d like to hear more about and how you’re doing.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
