When I meet with people as a wellness coach or personal trainer, among the things people most discuss are their eating habits.
So many people have had a strained relationship with food for most of their lives. We find comfort in food from the day we are born; we are rewarded with treats as children; as teenagers many people develop body image issues and start to diet or starve themselves; or, on the other end of the spectrum, teenagers gorge themselves on chips, soda, pizza and hotdogs.
As adults we learn to count calories – feeling guilt or a “price” associated with every meal. Or we eat for emotional reasons, or add high-calorie alcohol to our daily menu to relax after a long day of work.
We associate our social life with going out and eating and drinking with our friends – probably my biggest struggle in food relationships.
How we think about food, and the language that we use, is important. When people ask about their food, I always say that I cannot prescribe them any specific diet and I don’t like the connotation of the word diet anyway.
What I tell them is that I believe in eating from a nutrition mindset.
Ask yourself, “What does my body need?” A drug addict can stop using drugs to fight their addiction. A food addict cannot stop eating food.
Food is our fuel. Giving our bodies what they need is just as important as not putting garbage and excessive calories into them.
Logging meals can be a good idea when starting a new meal plan, to help a person be more mindful of what they are consuming.
However, counting every calorie we consume is not sustainable. It is OK to enjoy food without attaching guilt to it.
Some tips:
• Eat for nutrition: Make sure you are getting enough lean protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats. Include enough vitamins and minerals in your food by eating a wide variety of foods, especially green vegetables.
• Give yourself a treat day. Unless you are training for a specific event that involves your pant size, I think you need to have a day where you allow yourself to relax and eat what you enjoy, even if it may not be included daily in a healthy meal plan.
• Think about your relationship with food. (“When Food is Love” is a book that was just recommended to me today).
• Continue to enjoy food. Your favorite foods can be prepared so that they are healthier. Find ways to add nutritional value to what you already like.
Liz Jones is a certified personal trainer. She has been a health and wellness professional for more than 25 years. Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
