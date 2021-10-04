Today I am sitting on my chaise lounge in my bedroom, looking out a big window where I can see my goats in the yard, along with my little potbelly pig and a couple of chickens grazing and one of my dogs laying in the sand pile taking a nap. I feel grateful this week for the life I am blessed with.
The cedar trees smell amazing and I have a large bucket in the backyard where a frog laid her babies and I watch the tadpoles each day as they get little frog faces. My yard is filled with butterflies, which thrills me as I watch them chase each other through the air.
I try to revel in the feelings of gratitude, which sometimes are muted out by the thoughts of “there is so much more to do,” and so much work to get done, the house to clean, getting to the gym, practice more yoga, get rid of my neck wrinkles, and all the “shoulds” we are conditioned to believe.
I think about the things I fail at, such as the terrible year everyone’s bees have had and many of the hives did not make it through the season.
I feel like I somehow personally let the bees down and try to learn from the things I could have done better.
And chickens… oh chickens are outright depressing, because everything eats chicken, especially in the country. My original flock of 14 is now a flock of two.
Recently I pickled some okra for the first time ever. I tried making candles from my excess beeswax. I baked a banana bread from a couple overripe bananas.
I am not naturally “domestic” as far as doing things that require following directions and recipes, so the outcome of my domestic ventures was along the lines of “nailed it” pictures on instagram.My family’s reactions, which I thought should have been Olympic level cheering for my amazing efforts, was more along the lines of, “maybe next time Champ…”
So, in my meditation and reflection moments I try to fill my heart and mind with those moments of peace and gratitude.
I try to remember I am an excellent cook and have had people suggest several times that I make a cookbook of my healthy meals (which are all off the hip, so there is no “recipe” which is why I haven’t done this yet).
I can’t bake, but I am one heck of a cook. I try to think about all the progress I have made on my little 13 acre ranch as I build Jones Wellness Ranch and in the four years I have been on my property, all the progress I’ve made.
I feel appreciative of the help I’ve gotten when animal shelters are built and repaired, leveling of the house where needed, as well as hay brought out to me.
One of my love languages is definitely acts of service, because getting help with the things I need assistance with is definitely what makes me feel cared for.
So, as we move into the fall season, where many of us become more drawn into ourselves, more reflective and introspective, I encourage you to spend some time each day focusing on gratitude and acknowledging all that you do and have accomplished.
It’s easy to fall into the rabbit hole of all that is left undone and what “should” be different in our lives, and it’s a defeating way of existing, when we let the negative or unfulfilled thoughts overshadow all that is good.
Things you can do for fall:
Clear your Space
Make room for what you want in your life.
Clear out what no longer serves you or clutters your space. If you don’t get it all done, that’s ok, even cleaning out a purse or a junk drawer is progress and focus on that.
Smudge
Smudging is traditionally a way of clearing negative energy and clearing the air.
Cedar and sage are both commonly used for smudging homes and environments.
Sage is harder to grow, but I make cedar smudge wands from the trees on my ranch.
Lavender and other herbs can be used as well.
Make sure you have a fireproof container to put the smudge stick in to extinguish the flame and smoke.
Journal
Write down what you are experiencing and what you envision in your life.
This is where you can purge your failures and fears, as well as take credit for all you’ve done and what you want to build on.
Meditate
Once you establish what you are grateful for and what you want to grow and build, spend at least a few minutes each day meditating on those positive thoughts.
I’d love to hear from you, follow me on Facebook at Liz Jones Wellness and Jones Wellness Ranch.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
