This week we are continuing to focus on the Limbs of Yoga: The yamas (external ethics) and niyamas (internal ethics).
Saucha is considered one of the niyamas, the internal ethics, of yoga. It means purity and clarity.
Never in the history of the world in our lifetime has external purity or cleanliness been more important. We have all become hyperaware of cleaning things that are not visible to the human eye. We are now focused more on purifying surfaces, doorknobs, desks and even packages received in the mail.
Some of us who were pre-COVID germophobic fully understand the anxiety some now experience when someone in the same room as them coughs.
I am not clinically germophobic, but have always hated people around me being sick; and I have joked about carrying Lysol-mace during flu season. However, I have no qualms about petting a goat, a puppy or holding a little child that needs comfort, so my germophobic ways do not apply to all areas of my life, and definitely not to my housekeeping habits.
I sometimes wish I was more detail focused in cleaning. Part of saucha is about the external, the environment we subject ourselves to, so the cleanliness around us is important, but it is not the primary focus of saucha. It is about internal purity, purifying the mind, the body, the spirit. In some ways we can implement external practices to help us to purify our internal being.
Ways to purify the mind:
• Meditation: Quiet the mind by allowing the “monkey mind” to become calm. In Sanskrit the word for the monkey mind is chitta vritti. This is one of the core beliefs of yoga as removing the fluctuations of the mind.
• Implement mindfulness: In our daily activities. How we work, how we eat, how we pay attention to the people in our lives. Pay attention.
• Prayer: Focus the mind on gratitude, love and peace.
• Redirect negative thoughts: be nice. Be nice to yourself, be nice to others. When you realize you are cursing someone in your mind, it can be helpful to think of what they may be going through and allow your mind to redirect to internal peace.
Ways to purify the body:
• Epsom salt bath: Epsom salt helps to pull toxins from the body as well as the magnesium helps with muscle aches, and has been shown to increase mental wellbeing.
• Bodywork: Massage and modalities such as Vedic Thai Bodywork/Assisted Yoga help the body release toxins, stress and
• Nutritional cleanse: I am not a fan of most cleanses unless overseen by a medical professional, but am a fan of nutritional cleanses in which chemicals, alcohol, caffeine, meat, dairy, grains and any foods causing sensitivity are removed while the body recovers from inflammation and allergens.
I also like cleanses that add in electrolytes, anti-inflammatory foods, antioxidants, vitamins and chlorophyll and other body positive foods.
Ways to purify the soul:
• Volunteer
• Go to service or spend time in fellowship with your spiritual cohorts.
• Go on retreat
• The Peter Principle “let your love for each other be real and from the heart.”
I am always happy to hear from you. You can email me at liz@lizjones.co or follow me on Facebook — search for Liz Jones Wellness.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.