Ah, the week of the new year. Abound to us is a bright, shiny fresh time on the calendar. Three- hundred-sixty five sparkling, new days, to be filled with what we choose, along with what is thrust upon us.
Hopefully you and your loved ones made it through 2020 with good health, happiness and a modicum of prosperity; or, if not, healing, positive change and opportunity.
I am not an advocate of New Year’s Resolutions as they are traditionally thought of, but I am a big fan of goal planning, self-acceptance and stating where you are in order to move toward what you envision as your ideal life.
Many traditions of different cultures ring in the new year. Following are a few of my favorites.
• Sweeping out the house. Sweeping away any negative energy, dirt and grime.
In yoga, we often focus on releasing things that no longer serve us. I enjoy this new year tradition because much as I hate cleaning the house, I love having a clean house and the symbolic sweeping serves two-fold by getting the floors clean and setting the intention of getting rid of things that don’t bring me closer to my ideal self, my envisioned home or my purpose.
Create space in your home, your closet and your life for the things you want to manifest this year.
• Black eyed peas. I started implementing this when I moved down south a decade ago. I typically soak my peas and then make a new year stew with lots of veggies including kale, turmeric, black pepper and herbs I’ve grown or gotten through the year. It is healthy and symbolic of what you want to set your intentions toward in the new year.
• Mind mapping. Rather than making new year resolutions that come and go and quickly fall to the wayside of life, I like to mind-map all the things I’d like to accomplish in the upcoming year.
I’ve already mind-mapped out my planting schedule for the first quarter of the year, along with what I want to focus on to offer others this year. I try to journal and plan month-by-month throughout the year, along with a “to do list” and time line of things that are important to me.
• Plan something to look forward to. I booked a yoga and hiking retreat for myself for several months in the future so I can look forward to it and prepare for it. It helps motivate me when I think about hiking through the mountains.
I think one of the best things about a big event is the time spent looking forward to it.
• A mindful recharge of life.
I am not an advocate to “diets,” “cleanses” that include cutting out food completely without a doctor’s oversight, or starting the latest fad way of eating, especially on the new year.
But I do encourage you to make a deliberate effort to spend time recharging from the holidays. Add something that moves you in the direction you want to go.
Some of the things I implement, that historically fall away at times, include Sunday night “spa” at my house. I typically get my laundry and cleaning done on Sundays and then like to spend some time preparing myself for the week ahead and incorporate some of the Vedic traditions into my home spa.
• Body brushing — using a dry brush, moving in circular motions over the entire body. This helps to exfoliate the skin and increases lymphatic draining while improving circulation.
• Epsom salt baths — I love Epsom salt. The magnesium helps support good sleep, positive mood and relaxation. You can use the salt, mixed with your favorite oil, to do a salt scrub. Epsom salt helps heal the body from sore muscles, bruises and general stress.
• Oil feet — also a good way to keep your feet soft and to encourage good sleep.
If you feel you need to lose weight, go on a diet or start to exercise, I encourage you to talk to your doctor, and/or hire a dietician if you have any medical concerns, and to recruit support. Make a distinct plan to know what you need to do to reach your goal and know your “why.”
Wishing you all a happy 2021 and the best of health and wellness and a positive life.
I am planning to lead a 40-day recharge program in January. There are 12 spots available.
The program will include online discussion on Sunday evenings, several yoga and fitness instruction sessions, discussions, tips on power eating and eating for what your body needs, recipe rehabs, stress management, and, an in-person healthy potluck and outdoor fitness session if appropriate at the time we wrap it up.
If you would like more information on the recharge, you can reach me at liz@lizjones.co,
on Facebook “lizjonesco” or
“Liz Jones Wellness” or
by text 715-684-9297.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
