Happy Mother’s Day week to all of you who are mothers, love a mother, or have a mother.
I just returned from a trip to see my mother in Tennessee and on the way there stopped in Hot Springs, Arkansas and spent a day in the bathhouse in the hot mineral spring water.
Water is one of the primary Earth elements that is part of our overall wellness.
Water is vital for the human body.
For one, it is mad eup of 80% water. We must drink enough water to improve digestion, stay hydrated and moisturize the skin. The moon changes the tides; our bodies synch up with the tides, as well as respond to barometric pressure and humidity.
A friend of mine recently shared a post on Facebook that I loved, “The water in your body is just visiting. It was a thunderstorm a week ago. It will be an ocean soon enough. Most of your cells come and go like morning dew.”
I thought this was profound, and a fit to what I was writing about. The physical form of our body and the water from which we are made, change like the raindrops falling from the sky.
So it bodes that soaking our bodies in water, particularly clean water with healing properties from the Earth, can be a very healing experience.
From the days of “Calgon taking us away,” to washing our hands to remove germs and prevent sickness, to getting a water massage (called Watsu) that is meant to reignite the comfort and security of being in the womb, water has so many benefits. When I am at home, I try to take a weekly Epsom salt bath to prepare my body and mind for the work week on Sunday evenings.
I pour a few cups of salt, along with some baking soda and sometimes essential oils or herbs like lavender, tea tree, sage or other healing herbs and add hot water.
If I’m feeling especially Zen, I’ll light some candles and play some Rising Appalachia on my phone, or some of my yoga and bodywork music.
Soaking in water can help to relieve muscle tension and mental stress. It can assist in the removal of toxins from the body.
Water’s therapeutic benefits, called hydrotherapy, can have profound positive effects. Even just soaking your feet in warm water can have extensive results on your wellbeing.
Hippocrates, the Greek physician that is known as the father of modern medicine, (and thus all medical doctors take the Hippocratic oath to “do no harm,”) was a proponent of taking hot baths as a healing modality.
This is not a “new age” fad, it is a timeless remedy for human health. It is also one of the most economic and effective things you can implement to improve health.
Drink your 8 glasses of water a day (which is an average and will vary from person to person), soak in the tub, have some salt scrub and oil by your sink to enjoy a quick hand scrub when you wash your hands. A quarter cup of Epsom salt, a few teaspoons of olive or hemp oil and a couple drops of your favorite essential oil is a cheap and effective hand scrub.
Wishing you a great week and good health and always be sure to respect our Mother Earth and conserve water every chance you get.
P.S. I’ll be featured on the Friendly Live show coming up on a Wednesday soon. Watch for details on my social media sites!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.