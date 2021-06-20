Opening the heart. That will be the topic of my yoga in the park today.
My karma yoga classes have had a different focus each of the four weeks.
In week 1 we focused on balance and grounding, and on finding physical and internal balance.
In week 2 we focuesd on letting go and on opening the hips, which hold much of our stress. Yogis believe the hips are the “junk drawer of emotions,” where we hold our emotional trauma and vicarious stress, along with a lot of physical tightness from riding in cars, sitting at desks, running and weight training, manual labor, so many things cause discomfort in our hips.
This week we will focus on opening the heart. Energetically, at times we become closed off from our empathy or are blocked and feel unable to give or receive love.
Many times people experience the ability to be territorial of the people closest to them, and yet are not able to fully open their heart to the people in their lives.
Even more often we may find we can open our hearts to those in our immediate family, but not to those outside our circle.
The practice of loving kindness focuses on sending loving kindness out to others and ourselves. A free resource to guided mediation and a loving kindness exercise is available at https://ggia.berkley.edu.
The asanas (postures/poses) in yoga help us to prepare our bodies for meditation. They physically focus on areas of energy that we may need to unblock. When we focus on opening the heart, we incorporate many chest and shoulder postures.
Adding in back-bending and power poses enhances the practice, further opening the 4th chakra – the heart.
Following are a few postures focused on the heart:
Mountain pose is great place to begin by claiming our power and strength.
Eagle pose is a great counter posture to the heart openers.
Virabhadrasana/Warrior poses including warrior I or crescent lunge, warrior II, warrior III, reverse warrior and humble warrior.
The warrior series of poses are powerful and are said to “transcend anger, fear, hurt and insecurity by activating our strength.” Perfect for a heart that needs healing or to come out of hiding.
Cobra lifts the heart gently.
Upward dog can be a bit more intense release.
Downward dog is a counter posture to flip the dog, again opening the chest.
Cat/cow, cow-face pose and camel pose can be added to a heart-opening practice.
Bridge/wheel is a good inversion pose for a heart centered session and ending with a spinal twist before a Shivasana (relaxation exercise) focused on the heart.
I hope you are able to join us Saturday at 9am by the Heritage Garden in Greenville on the street south of the Farmer’s Market.
Today the 19th, 50% of proceeds will be donated to the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Our final session is scheduled for June 26th.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
